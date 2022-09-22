ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Police Arrest Man They Say Was Planning A 'Las Vegas Style' Mass Shooting

A man in California planned a mass shooting that was similar to the worst in American history, but authorities say they thwarted his efforts, Radar has learned.On Sept. 25, police in Chico, California, said they arrested Dallas Marsh, 37, in connection to the case.They said he had made threats to kill specific people, specified law enforcement officers. He was also preparing to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, police said. Authorities did not say when and where the shooting was supposed to happen.Investigators determined Marsh was staying at a Super 8 Motel in Chico, according to police. An arrest...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy