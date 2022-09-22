Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia Thompson
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Fox5 KVVU
Lawyer: On-scene LVMPD phlebotomists will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
California man arrested for allegedly planning ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting
Police in Chico, California arrested a man who they say threatened to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline.
Police Arrest Man They Say Was Planning A 'Las Vegas Style' Mass Shooting
A man in California planned a mass shooting that was similar to the worst in American history, but authorities say they thwarted his efforts, Radar has learned.On Sept. 25, police in Chico, California, said they arrested Dallas Marsh, 37, in connection to the case.They said he had made threats to kill specific people, specified law enforcement officers. He was also preparing to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, police said. Authorities did not say when and where the shooting was supposed to happen.Investigators determined Marsh was staying at a Super 8 Motel in Chico, according to police. An arrest...
Fox5 KVVU
18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an 18-year-old passenger was killed Sunday night after a crash involving an unlicensed teen driver. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday in response to a fatal traffic collision between two vehicles.
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of hitting motorcyclist with stolen SUV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located suspects who are accused of hitting a motorcyclist Friday morning with a stolen SUV. According to a news release, the hit-and-run crash occurred at about 4:35 a.m. Friday near E....
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
‘When Men Murder Women,’ Nevada drops in female homicide victims while domestic violence continues to plague state
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The year 2020 marked the first time in several years that Nevada did not rank among the top 10 U.S. states with the highest rate of female homicide victims, according to the Violence Policy Center. The VPC’s annual study When Men Murder Women, released around Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, […]
Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects face racketeering charges in connection with highway shootout
Eight Hells Angels members and prospects face racketeering charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a flatbed semi-truck and a Toyota were involved in the collision. A car was traveling north, the semi-truck traveling south. The driver of the Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck and both vehicles crashed. The truck continued south and crashed into a...
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas over hallway altercation, alleged cover-up
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.
Fox5 KVVU
11-year-old dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip; 3rd since April
5 Years Later: Remembering 1 October with a new exhibit at the Clark County Museum. Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns for the first time since pandemic began. Nevada State Police say two drivers were killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen...
Las Vegas woman faces charges for driving 90 mph on wrong side of road, over medians to avoid police
with her headlights turned off for approximately 50 minutes while police attempted to stop her just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, the report stated.
Man dead, officer injured in Henderson police shooting near St. Rose, Eastern
Henderson police said the man who was shot by police Monday morning on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway has died.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
