Hypebae

Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear

Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots. Acid green...
Hypebae

Collina Strada and Heartdub Unveil Digital Fashion Collaboration

Pioneers in sustainability, Collina Strada and Heartdub have come together to create digital fashion garments for the metaverse. Following Collina Strada’s fantastical Spring/Summer 2023 collection GOT MILKWEED?, the New York-based brand has re-created five looks from the show in 2D. Originally presented as a part of the brand’s physical line, the garments take inspiration from the ethereal butterfly, driven by the show’s location, the Brooklyn Greenway, a cemetery transformed into a monarch butterfly preserve. The virtual reproductions are the result of the brand’s partnership with Heartdub, a multinational AI company that. has established a future-leading hyper-realistic digital materials center, committed to reimagining fashion “through digital fabrics and high-precision physical engines.”
Hypebae

Justine Skye and SET ACTIVE Link for Capsule Inspired by NYC

SET ACTIVE adds to its massively popular roster of activewear with a new collaboration in partnership with recording artist Justine Skye. The capsule sees a New York City inspiration channeled in the capsule’s color story. The palette includes a deep gray dubbed “Concrete Jungle,” “Liberty” green, a deep “Apple” red and a chocolate “Brownstone” hue.
HelloBeautiful

The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’

Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out

In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.
thezoereport.com

Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend

The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
Hypebae

With Jéan Celebrates 5 Years With the Archives Collection

Highly coveted It girl brand With Jéan has just revealed its Archives Collection, celebrating five years of Instagram-worthy ensembles and eye-catching looks. Founded by two best friends Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titila in 2017, the dynamic duo have been designing for the effortlessly cool socialite on the go. In honor of their journey Lorking-Tanner and Titila share, “We’re reintroducing favorite pieces from our earliest collections. Throughout the years, these styles have continuously been requested to make a return to our world and so we cannot wait to share them with you again.”
Hypebae

Acne Studios and Artist Jessi Reaves Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Acne Studios has tapped contemporary artist Jessi Reaves to launch a capsule collection that comprises timeless jewelry and repurposed objects for Fall/Winter 2022. Launching on September 22, the limited-edition range includes a silver necklace, shoe earrings, two bracelets, delicate patchwork blankets and oversized cushions made of mixed deadstock materials from the Acne Studios’ archive.
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Hypebae

A 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog Collab Is on the Way

Crocs continues to expand its line of collaborations with an unexpected partnership with 7-Eleven. The global footwear brand is set to release three-limited edition styles including a new hero piece called the Mega Crush Clog. Combining iconic elements from both brands, the latest offering reimagines Crocs’ most recognizable clog and...
Hypebae

Fresh Cut Flowers Returns With 2 Collab Capsules

Portland-based label Fresh Cut Flowers returns with a back-to-back release of its collab capsule with Fisk Gallery and illustrator Austin Rossborough. The latest drop embarks on the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration and features a range of tees, totes and caps. In a brand release, FCF shared that the collection...
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's

From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall. Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores. Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's...
Vogue Magazine

Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan

Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
