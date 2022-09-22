Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear
Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots. Acid green...
Hypebae
HURR Launches the "Now & Then" Edit, Featuring Emerging Designers from LFW
Off the back of London Fashion Week‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, fashion rental platform HURR is launching a curated edit made up of both current and archival pieces from some of LFW’s most exciting names. Dubbed the “Now & Then” edit, HURR’s offering features a range of buzzy, emerging...
Hypebae
Collina Strada and Heartdub Unveil Digital Fashion Collaboration
Pioneers in sustainability, Collina Strada and Heartdub have come together to create digital fashion garments for the metaverse. Following Collina Strada’s fantastical Spring/Summer 2023 collection GOT MILKWEED?, the New York-based brand has re-created five looks from the show in 2D. Originally presented as a part of the brand’s physical line, the garments take inspiration from the ethereal butterfly, driven by the show’s location, the Brooklyn Greenway, a cemetery transformed into a monarch butterfly preserve. The virtual reproductions are the result of the brand’s partnership with Heartdub, a multinational AI company that. has established a future-leading hyper-realistic digital materials center, committed to reimagining fashion “through digital fabrics and high-precision physical engines.”
Hypebae
Justine Skye and SET ACTIVE Link for Capsule Inspired by NYC
SET ACTIVE adds to its massively popular roster of activewear with a new collaboration in partnership with recording artist Justine Skye. The capsule sees a New York City inspiration channeled in the capsule’s color story. The palette includes a deep gray dubbed “Concrete Jungle,” “Liberty” green, a deep “Apple” red and a chocolate “Brownstone” hue.
The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’
Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
ETOnline.com
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out
In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.
Target Launches Partnerships With Kahlana Barfield-Brown And Houston White
Kahlana Barfield and Houston White are the first Black designers to drop a collection with Target under their Future Collective initiative.
thezoereport.com
Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend
The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
Hypebae
With Jéan Celebrates 5 Years With the Archives Collection
Highly coveted It girl brand With Jéan has just revealed its Archives Collection, celebrating five years of Instagram-worthy ensembles and eye-catching looks. Founded by two best friends Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titila in 2017, the dynamic duo have been designing for the effortlessly cool socialite on the go. In honor of their journey Lorking-Tanner and Titila share, “We’re reintroducing favorite pieces from our earliest collections. Throughout the years, these styles have continuously been requested to make a return to our world and so we cannot wait to share them with you again.”
Hypebae
Acne Studios and Artist Jessi Reaves Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Acne Studios has tapped contemporary artist Jessi Reaves to launch a capsule collection that comprises timeless jewelry and repurposed objects for Fall/Winter 2022. Launching on September 22, the limited-edition range includes a silver necklace, shoe earrings, two bracelets, delicate patchwork blankets and oversized cushions made of mixed deadstock materials from the Acne Studios’ archive.
11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Hypebae
A 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog Collab Is on the Way
Crocs continues to expand its line of collaborations with an unexpected partnership with 7-Eleven. The global footwear brand is set to release three-limited edition styles including a new hero piece called the Mega Crush Clog. Combining iconic elements from both brands, the latest offering reimagines Crocs’ most recognizable clog and...
Hypebae
Fresh Cut Flowers Returns With 2 Collab Capsules
Portland-based label Fresh Cut Flowers returns with a back-to-back release of its collab capsule with Fisk Gallery and illustrator Austin Rossborough. The latest drop embarks on the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration and features a range of tees, totes and caps. In a brand release, FCF shared that the collection...
The Daily South
Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's
From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall. Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores. Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's...
Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan
Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
Complex
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
