Traveler arrested for assaulting attendant on flight from Mexico to LAX

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Flight attendant assaulted on American Airlines flight from Cabo to LAX 00:17

An unruly passenger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after he assaulted a flight attendant during a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to the Federal Bureau of Information, who took the investigation since the assault happened in the air, the man was detained after the flight landed on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offense.

Video from inside the plane shows a flight attendant walking away from the suspect, who runs up behind the victim and punches them in the back of the head before retreating to their seat.

A witness on the plane revealed that other passengers helped restrain the suspect until they landed at LAX.

Since the incident occurred in the air, LAX police are not involved in the investigation.

An FBI spokesperson said that a federal complaint could be filed against the suspect as soon as Wednesday morning, as they're working to present the case to the United States Attorney General's Office.

The suspects identity was not immediately available.

