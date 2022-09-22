How far will you go to get your treasure? The trailer for season three of Netflix’s Outer Banks asks that very question as the action picks up for the Pogues on a beautiful beach with coconuts and azure blue waters. There’s also a mysterious elevator shaft and a wild beast that chases the Pogues across the island. And it all returns in 2023! For those that missed the first two seasons, Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens, aka the Pogues, who are in over the heads as they hunt for treasure. It stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline,...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO