Cumming, GA

Comments / 4

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee

Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

The Grit to close in October

The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
ATHENS, GA
wbhfradio.org

Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn

September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Google
11Alive

School bus crashes into ditch off Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County Schools bus crashed into what appears to be a ditch and a light pole off Ga. 400 at Northridge Road in Sandy Springs. A spokesperson from the Sandy Springs Police Department said they are gathering details but that there were students on board, but there were no injuries. They said a backup bus arrived to take the kids to school.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall

What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

