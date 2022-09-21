Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee
Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall
(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.
wbhfradio.org
Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
CBS 46
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
School bus crashes into ditch off Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County Schools bus crashed into what appears to be a ditch and a light pole off Ga. 400 at Northridge Road in Sandy Springs. A spokesperson from the Sandy Springs Police Department said they are gathering details but that there were students on board, but there were no injuries. They said a backup bus arrived to take the kids to school.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
theatlanta100.com
Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall
What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
