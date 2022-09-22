Lack of refs shouldn't be a surprise

It’s no wonder why attracting and retaining sports officials these days is so difficult.

Just last week, an umpire was assaulted at an Owensboro Little League game after a parent came onto the field and tried entering one of the team’s dugouts. According to an Owensboro Police Department report, umpire Craig Crawford was struck in the face and knocked down before first responders arrived. Crawford was suspected to have suffered a broken jaw, but, thankfully, a trip to the hospital revealed no lasting physical damage.