FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make sure […]
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?
The beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida"Sylvia's In St. Petersburg Florida" by CityofStPete is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Ever since my twin got married almost ten years ago and she let me stay in the Harry Potter room at the amazing Bed and Breakfast she rented, I have had a weird obsession with cool Bed and Breakfasts. If it’s any kind of awesome or weird and I can sleep there safely enough, I’ll most likely be the first one to say, "let’s do it."
thegabber.com
GabberLife: Calendar Girls at the Gulfport Senior Center
Judging from the attendance and the entertainment, Gulfport Senior Center’s “Calendar Girl” Fashion Show at Catherine A. Hickman Theater was a success. Zaiya Artizen Market Owner Jill Rice narrated the fashion portion of the event, describing each fashion ensemble. There were 30 total — 10 from Zaiya, 10 from BoTiki, and 10 from Susan Mango Island Boutique.
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
thegabber.com
Mardi Gras Indians Still Marching, Florida Author Nikesha Williams Says
It’s no secret that Gulfport loves parades. And if, like me, you’re drawn to the spectacle of these rolling revelries, you’ll enjoy Florida author Nikesha Elise Williams’ book, “Mardi Gras Indians,” forthcoming this October from LSU Press. Part of a new “Louisiana True” series that explores iconic traditions of the Pelican State, Mardi Gras Indians looks at the history of “masking Indian” – the centuries-old tradition in which Black New Orleanians construct extraordinary suits of beads and feathers to march in tribes of family and friends during the city’s famous Carnival season.
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29
Including an absolutely stacked Saturday night.
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
995qyk.com
Everybody Deserves A Second Chance
Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
thegabber.com
Where to Get Sandbags in Gulfport, Pinellas Beaches
Looking for sandbags to keep out any tidal surge from Tropical Storm Ian? Here’s who has them, and what you need to do to get them. Please note: The Gabber will add locations as cities make them available. Gulfport. 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. Sat., Sept....
995qyk.com
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
stpeterising.com
Preleasing begins at downtown St. Pete’s newest apartment tower Ascent
Pre-leasing has begun for downtown St. Pete’s newest luxury apartment tower, Ascent St. Petersburg, located at 225 1st Avenue North on northwest corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street. A leasing center is now open at 212 2nd Street North in a space formerly occupied by The Bula...
Nothing Could Be Finer Than This Li’l Diner
It’s 2:30 a.m. I can’t sleep. I’m hungry, but there’s nothing I crave at home and nothing’s open around town, not even the fast-food joints. Oh wait, what about that diner I’ve passed on Gulf to Bay Blvd. a hundred times? Eh, at this time of night the food’s probably just so-so and nothing but semi-coherent drunks slumped over the tables.
Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
Where to Hear Live Jazz in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area is filled with so many hidden gems that can be easily...
Application process opens Friday for vacant St. Petersburg City Council seat
On Friday, the recently vacated seat for St. Petersburg City Council District 7 will officially be posted for applicants.
thatssotampa.com
Lighted Halloween Boat Parade, waterfront pumpkin patch announced for Tampa
Tampa loves a boat parade. Our haunted river tours are floating theatrical feasts for an intimate audience, but our lighted Halloween boat parade is a not-so-spooky spectacle for all to behold. It’s all part of a major Halloween celebration put together by the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. The 6th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Inc., returns October 29 from 4pm-7pm followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30pm along the Hillsborough River and a movie in the park at 7:30pm.
