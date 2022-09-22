EPHS volleyball wins fourth consecutive

The Eden Prairie volleyball team kept their momentum rolling Wednesday night with a straight-set victory over the Edina Hornets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.

Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive sweep. Prior to Edina, EP swept Waconia, Caledonia and Apple Valley during the past week.

Lillian Ekness and Cameron Berger spurred on the win over Edina. Ekness recorded a team-high 10 kills, while Berger was a force at the net, recording five blocks and three kills while leading the team in assists. Edina’s leading attacker was Tessa Dubbe, with 11 kills, a match-high.

EP travels to Minneapolis Southwest on Thursday. The first serve is slated for 7 p.m.