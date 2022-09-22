ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries Free Online

Cast: Peter Jackson Jack Black Andy Serkis Adrien Brody Naomi Watts. Academy Award - winning filmmaker Peter Jackson invites you behind the scenes of his latest movie to witness the birth of King Kong. Is King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries on Netflix?. King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries never...
Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online

Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime

Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
Enola Holmes 2 Unveils First Official Trailer On Netflix TUDUM

Following the successful release of the first run of the film, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the sister of Sherlock Holmes as she puts up her own detective agency but still lives in the shadow of her famous brother in Enola Holmes 2 as seen in the first official trailer of the sequel during Netflix's TUDUM.
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 and ‘Blood Origin’ Spinoff Get Netflix Release Dates

Netflix is making 2023 the year of “The Witcher.” Announced at the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday, the “Witcher” spinoff series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25, and Season 3 of the main “Witcher” show will follow in the summer of 2023. Fans last visited “The Witcher” universe nearly one year ago, when Season 2 of the Henry Cavill fantasy series dropped in December 2021. Since then, it’s spawned even more spinoffs. In addition to the “Blood Origin” limited series, an anime feature is on the way and a family-friendly “Witcher” series is in the works. Not much is...
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
