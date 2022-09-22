Read full article on original website
Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history. This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.
Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback
HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback start a game. However, the Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route, and the results have been impressive. During the summer season, they weren't sure who would be under center to...
Kecoughtan's Jackson runs for 2 scores in their 24-14 win over Menchville
HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan senior running back, Kamron Jackson broke free for touchdown runs of 11 and 68 yards as the Warriors won over Menchivlle Thursday night 24-14 at Darling Stadium. The game started with each team scoring touchdowns on kickoffs in a span of :31 seconds. Warriors freshman...
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake City. The North East High School football team will have a game with Bohemia Manor High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.
The Locker Room: Friday Night Light- Week 5
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Another jam-packed high school football schedule is in the works for the fifth week of the high school football season.
Williamsburg, September 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Williamsburg. The Cape Henry Collegiate School volleyball team will have a game with Walsingham Academy on September 22, 2022, 13:00:00. The Cape Henry Collegiate School volleyball team will have a game with Walsingham Academy on September 22, 2022, 14:15:00.
App State Games vs. Robert Morris and Old Dominion Sold Out
BOONE, N.C. — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day matchup with Old Dominion. The only tickets available for either game are in...
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
ODU police say person of interest in Virginia Tech locker room theft identified
NORFOLK, Va. — Several weeks after someone stole items from Virginia Tech's locker room at S.B. Ballard Stadium, the ODU Police Department said Thursday a person of interest was identified. ODU Interim Police Chief Garrett Shelton couldn't share any details about the person of interest, but he confirmed it...
Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest
38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick's 'America's Got Tacos' contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24
September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
17 Best Things to Do in Williamsburg, VA
Renowned around the country for the role it played in the early history of the States, Williamsburg was once the capital of both the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia. Thankfully, its eighteenth-century streets are still very well-preserved with impressive old buildings and historic landmarks on show wherever you go. As...
Chatting with Zac Brown Band on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Musicians Clay Cook and Caroline Jones of Zac Brown band join Coast Live to discuss what audiences can expect from the "Out in the Middle" tour, as the band prepares to hit the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, September 23.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
National Ice Cream Cone Day
For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
Officials advise against swimming at VB Oceanfront due to wind and high surf
The City of Virginia Beach said the Oceanfront Resort is in an extreme red flag condition.
