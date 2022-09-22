ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history. This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback

HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback start a game. However, the Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route, and the results have been impressive. During the summer season, they weren't sure who would be under center to...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Kecoughtan's Jackson runs for 2 scores in their 24-14 win over Menchville

HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan senior running back, Kamron Jackson broke free for touchdown runs of 11 and 68 yards as the Warriors won over Menchivlle Thursday night 24-14 at Darling Stadium. The game started with each team scoring touchdowns on kickoffs in a span of :31 seconds. Warriors freshman...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk, VA
Sports
City
Suffolk, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Education
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
Suffolk, VA
Education
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WTKR

Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.
NORFOLK, VA
wataugaonline.com

App State Games vs. Robert Morris and Old Dominion Sold Out

BOONE, N.C. — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day matchup with Old Dominion. The only tickets available for either game are in...
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Russell
WAVY News 10

Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Ball#Golfers#Golf Course#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School
outerbanksvoice.com

ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24

September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

17 Best Things to Do in Williamsburg, VA

Renowned around the country for the role it played in the early history of the States, Williamsburg was once the capital of both the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia. Thankfully, its eighteenth-century streets are still very well-preserved with impressive old buildings and historic landmarks on show wherever you go. As...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Chatting with Zac Brown Band on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Musicians Clay Cook and Caroline Jones of Zac Brown band join Coast Live to discuss what audiences can expect from the "Out in the Middle" tour, as the band prepares to hit the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, September 23.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day

For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy