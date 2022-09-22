ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Douglasville, GA
City
Lithia Springs, GA
Local
Tennessee Government
Douglasville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Douglasville, GA
Society
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVC

Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Crisis#Veteran#North Georgia#Ga#Tn#Eod#Pts#The American Legion
WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy