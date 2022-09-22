Read full article on original website
WTVC
Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
WTVC
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WTVC
Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
WTVC
The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
WTVC
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
WTVC
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
WTVC
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
WTVC
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
WTVC
Video: Student arrested after assaulting Brainerd High SRO at recreation center, CPD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old student was arrested after assaulting an SRO outside of the Brainerd Recreation Center, Chattanooga police say. Video from CPD shows the incident. CPD says the SRO from Brainerd High School was called to the center to break up a reported fight. The fight...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
WTVC
Watch: Hour-long body camera video shows more context for East Ridge High student arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
WTVC
Chattanooga crime rates trending down, but may rise for holidays, Chief Murphy says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy says Hamilton County is trending down when it comes to crime rates this year compared to last year. But, with the holiday season quickly approaching, there is one area of crime that has seen a spike: theft. We're monitoring, and checking...
WTVC
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
WTVC
Man charged in Dade County gas station shooting Thursday, sheriff's office says
DADE COUNTY, GA. — A man is facing charges in a Dade County gas station shooting that happened Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. They say the shooting happened at the Mapco Gas Station on Deer Head Cove Road:. When deputies arrived, DCSO says both the shooter and...
WTVC
Ringgold man convicted for molesting multiple young girls, district attorney says
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Ringgold man has been convicted for molesting multiple young girls for over a decade, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says evidence in the trial of 79-year-old Thurman Carl Coleman revealed he had engaged in a pattern of molesting these girls. Coleman knew...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School.
