numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to avoid a sweep as they finish off a three-game set with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. It is a potential playoff preview as the Cards meet...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers operating first base for Padres on Friday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was chosen as San Diego's designated hitter and Josh Bell was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Myers...
Yardbarker
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats
Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
FOX Sports
Cardinals come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak
St. Louis Cardinals (87-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (83-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is...
Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second
