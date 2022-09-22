Read full article on original website
WTKR
Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history. This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.
Police seeking missing endangered Virginia Beach man
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Light- Week 5
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Another jam-packed high school football schedule is in the works for the fifth week of the high school football season.
WTKR
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
WTKR
Two streets named to honor fallen Virginia Beach Officers in Kingston Estates
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This week, leaders gathered in Virginia Beach to honor two fallen police officers in a special ceremony. Two streets in the Kingston Estates neighborhood have been dedicated in memory of Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William Black. The two were killed in a helicopter accident in...
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Giraffe with 'serendipitous name' born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a newborn Masai female giraffe calf named Tisa, which means nine in Swahili.
Chesapeake City, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake City. The North East High School football team will have a game with Bohemia Manor High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
Residents on edge after misunderstanding leads to letter about alleged predator
Residents on edge after letter sent about alleged predator in Chesapeake community; Police believe it's a misunderstanding
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
