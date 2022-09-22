ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history. This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
