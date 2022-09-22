ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bans Holocaust Film for Violating Race Policy

In early September, director Joshua Newton was working on the rollout of his Holocaust movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when he received a troubling email. Peter Ruppert, a digital media buyer for the film’s distributor, MovieFarm, informed Newton that Facebook had banned the filmmakers from promoting or advertising the recently finished 2009 thriller, which marks Roy Scheider’s final performance, on its platforms. The social media giant said the film’s title, which refers to the eye color of a child who perished at the hands of the Nazis and invokes a key scene in the movie, violated its policy against content...
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

The real reason for the rise in book bans

Just in time for Banned Books Week, PEN America has released a report on the state of censorship in school libraries today — or at least, that’s how it frames its findings. “More students [are] losing access to literature,” warns the nonprofit organization, which styles itself as standing “at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldous Huxley
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Karl Marx
Person
George Orwell
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Toni Morrison
Daily Mail

Facebook reverses permanent ban on ads from conservative children's book publisher after outrage from Fox News host who wrote book for company

Facebook opted to reverse a 'permanent' ban on ads from conservative book publishing company Brave Books after Fox News reached out to the Big-Tech conglomerate to see why the ban was imposed in the first place. Brave Books is a Christian children's publisher that produces 'pro-God, pro-America and anti-woke values.'
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Burning#Banned Books Week#Confucian#Nazi#Un German
Salon

"White Psychodrama" and the culture wars: A self-reinforcing cycle, going nowhere

The culture wars are, to quote Pat Buchanan, a struggle "for the soul of America," and they've been consuming our political discourse for centuries. As Andrew Hartman writes, "the history of America, for better or worse, is largely a history of debates about the idea of America." Are we a racist country? Should gay people be allowed to marry? What about gun control, abortion, transgender medicine, affirmative action, equal pay for women, book banning, deplatforming, cancel culture, safe spaces and so-called wokeness?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension expires next year

Former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,' Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed Thursday. 'He could be. We've been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period though 'til early January of next year,' Clegg said in an interview Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Semafor's Editor at Large Steve Clemons.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

A lament of rising illiberalism on the Right and Left

Classical liberals are on the precipice of political homelessness. America’s animating philosophy, which emphasizes individual liberty, the rule of law, free enterprise, and equal dignity for all, is getting swept away by torrents of illiberalism. On both the Left and Right, winning political coalitions have little use for those who pledge allegiance to our nation’s historical creed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Reason.com

Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment

Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if very few people believe them

There is an open question among pundits and researchers: Do more Americans believe in conspiracy theories now than ever before? But as a scholar of conspiracy theories and their believers, I am concerned that focusing on how many Americans believe conspiracy theories can distract from their dangers. Even if most people dismiss conspiracy theories or […] The post Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if very few people believe them appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy