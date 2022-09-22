ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild

The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield takes on old rival Buna

The Orangefield Bobcats welcomed in long-time rival Buna to open district play Friday night. Check out the great pictures by Leader Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. in the battle between the Bobcats and Cougars.
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members

At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.
newtoncountynews.net

Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton

You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.
kogt.com

WO Receives New Fire Truck

The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.
kjas.com

Firefighter training facility construction progressing

Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says construction is progressing on the new firefighter training facility located east of Jasper. The land has been cleared and leveled, and Gunter says workers will begin pouring the concrete base at about 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Gunter, after the concrete has satisfactorily...
12NewsNow

Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is deaf. Felicia Roy may also go by Felicia Winn. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue on September 8 and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
