You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.

NEWTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO