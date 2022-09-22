Read full article on original website
Related
Orange Leader
Orange County youth encouraged to enter Food & Craft Project Contest
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invites all Orange County youth ages 8-18 enrolled in a public, private or homeschool to enter the annual Food & Craft Project Contest. The contest will be in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show Oct. 7 and 8 at Tin Top 2 Arena in Orange.
Orange Leader
Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild
The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry
Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield takes on old rival Buna
The Orangefield Bobcats welcomed in long-time rival Buna to open district play Friday night. Check out the great pictures by Leader Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. in the battle between the Bobcats and Cougars.
Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont. George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members
At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newtoncountynews.net
Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton
You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.
Woman indicted in connection with July heat stroke death of puppy left in sun with no water
GROVES, Texas — A woman was indicted for felony animal cruelty for the death of a puppy found in a kennel in the sun outside a Groves home with no water in July. Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, was arrested on September 1 by Groves Police officers. Bradford was indicted...
kogt.com
WO Receives New Fire Truck
The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: WO-S battles Silsbee in district opener
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs faced the Silsbee Tigers on the road in their district opener Friday night. Check out the excellent shots from Leader Photographer Mark Pachuca.
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
Orange Leader
Orangefield great Jeff Granger going into Museum of Gulf Coast Sports Hall
PORT ARTHUR — It will be a shining moment for a former Orangefield great as Jeff Granger is inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday. Granger is one of three inductions that will go into the facility’s Sports Hall of Fame. The other two are Mike Simpson and Jason Tyner.
kjas.com
Firefighter training facility construction progressing
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says construction is progressing on the new firefighter training facility located east of Jasper. The land has been cleared and leveled, and Gunter says workers will begin pouring the concrete base at about 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Gunter, after the concrete has satisfactorily...
Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is deaf. Felicia Roy may also go by Felicia Winn. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue on September 8 and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Comments / 0