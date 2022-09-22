Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart
Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Important confirmation from Buckeye target for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes offered in June was ultra-impressed with Ohio State's win over Notre Dame as he sat in The Shoe and will be back for the Wisconsin game.
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Tennessee football: 3 reasons why the Vols will beat No. 20 Florida Gators
Why the Tennessee football team will earn a rare win over the Florida Gators in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season. The Tennessee football team hosts the Florida Gators for one of the most highly anticipated SEC football games of the season on Sept. 24 at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.
Transfer portal breakdown: 9 players off to disappointing starts
There are a handful of higher-profile transfers who have started the season slowly. Yes, it’s only three games, but the production hasn’t been there – at least not yet. While three games seems like a small sample size, the season already is a quarter over; it’ll be a third over after this weekend’s games.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy
Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter
It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF
The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Behind Enemy Lines: Vols Wire's Dan Harralson gives his take on Tennessee
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off in Neyland Stadium on Saturday in a battle of two historic Southeastern Conference foes. Both teams enter Week 4 of college football ranked in the top 25 of both major polls though one has looked much better so far than the other during the opening weeks of the 2022 campaign.
LIVE UPDATES: Navy vs. ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Following a pair of non-conference victories in a row, East Carolina will try to begin American Athletic Conference play on a high note when it takes on visiting Navy on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The contest is marked as Military Appreciate Day, and ECU will wear all white for the first time in program history at home.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1