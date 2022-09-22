ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame

After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
Smith headed back to Starkville?

Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter

It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF

The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
LIVE UPDATES: Navy vs. ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Following a pair of non-conference victories in a row, East Carolina will try to begin American Athletic Conference play on a high note when it takes on visiting Navy on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The contest is marked as Military Appreciate Day, and ECU will wear all white for the first time in program history at home.
