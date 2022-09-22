Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
NFL
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos & Leo DiCaprio attend Anna Wintour’s party in New York
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended the elegant party of their long time friend, Anna Wintour. They were joined by a variety of A-Listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, also a friend of the couple. The party was hosted in Wintour’s Manhattan home this past Sundaym and took advantage...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Mike Tyson Says He Offered Remy Ma A Car To Spend The Night With Him
In one of the most interesting story sessions on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Fat Joe speaks on his friendship with the boxing legend and includes an untold story that will forever go down in Hip Hop history. With famed radio personality Angie Martinez on the side observing the validity of these stories firsthand, Tyson lets Fat Joe tell the story of Tyson inviting him and Remy Ma to his home…and answers the door totally naked.
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Dating Chainsmokers Singer Drew Taggart: It Started As A ‘Fling’
It’s almost cuffing season, and Eve Jobs and Drew Taggart reportedly have started a relationship with each other! The model, who is also Steve Jobs’ daughter, and The Chainsmokers frontman have started dating after starting to see each other over the summer, a source told Us Weekly. The insider said that even though the pair’s relationship started as a “casual summer fling,” they have been “having fun” with each other.
Popculture
Adam Sandler Reveals New Lifestyle Change After Undergoing Hip Surgery
Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their Dream Home Purchase in Unsettling 'The Watcher' TrailerGuillermo del Toro Goes Behind the Scenes of "Beautiful" Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio'New Look at Netflix's 'Wednesday' Sees Thing...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
