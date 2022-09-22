ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Snell (8-9) allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander's brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation's scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings.

The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series, keeping Pujols at 698 career homers.

San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

The left-handed Snell had shut down Pujols and the Cardinals into the seventh, retiring the slugger twice and issuing just two walks. But with the Padres shifting the right-handed Pujols, the 42-year-old slugger drove a ball through the wide-open right side of the infield for an easy hit on a 3-1 pitch, Snell's 107th of the game.

Juan Yepez followed with a single before Snell struck out Paul DeJong to tie his career-high of 13.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead when Austin Nola singled in Kim Ha-seong with two outs in the second against Miles Mikolas. Josh Bell was thrown out earlier in the inning trying to score on a grounder to shortstop.

Mikolas (11-13) allowed an unearned run on three hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

SOTO'S WALKS

San Diego's Juan Soto walked leading off the eighth, becoming the first player since 1906 to walk 500 times before turning 24.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16) are scheduled to start in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Rays' dugout Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's series opener, but he's taking a seat a day later. Randy Arozarena will shift to left field while Harold Ramirez works as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 2 batter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
