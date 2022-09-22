Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
International Business Times
MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens
Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
zycrypto.com
‘Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic’ If Ripple Takes Win Over SEC In XRP Lawsuit: Pundit
The XRP lawsuit matters for everyone in crypto. The founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has suggested that a Ripple victory would have a crucial impact on the entire crypto market. The court ruling in favour of Ripple in the legal tussle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could spark a meteoric XRP price boom.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
NEWSBTC
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Dire Warning to Traders, Details End-of-Year Bitcoin Prediction
A closely followed crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls is unveiling his worst-case scenario for BTC. Justin Bennett tells his 108,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a large bearish pattern that could potentially push BTC close to its 2018 bear market lows. “Since...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH is having none of it
Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
