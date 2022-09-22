ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000

A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
MARKETS
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Dollar#Bulls#Moving Average#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Us Dollar#Eth Usd
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?

ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
MARKETS
International Business Times

MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens

Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin

A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
EWN

Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge

Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price

The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?

Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH is having none of it

Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy