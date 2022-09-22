Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
Hulu Drops Bloody ‘Hellraiser’ Trailer with Fresh Victims and New Pinhead
Hellraiser is setting the mood for Hulu‘s Halloween celebration, and this year they’re going full-on fright. The streamer dropped the full-length trailer for their reboot of Clive Barker‘s 1987 hit, the original Hellraiser, and if the nearly two-minute preview is any indication, this one’s sure to give us a good scare.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
wegotthiscovered.com
A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming
The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service
Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
NFL・
Collider
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
ComicBook
Nope Featurette Explores the Creature Design of the Horrifying Jean Jacket (Exclusive)
Filmmaker Jordan Peele has been surprising audiences in a number of ways with his horror movies, with Nope continuing that trend earlier this year. While audiences were aware that the project would focus on some sort of alien visitation, when audiences finally realized the true threat of the otherworldly "Jean Jacket," it proved that Peele continues to offer unpredictable experiences. With the film headed to home video, a number of featurettes will further explore the mysteries of the narrative, including a featurette that explores how Jean Jacket was influenced by sea jellies. You can watch a clip from this featurette above and grab Nope now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.
Collider
Adolescence and Intergalactic Mayhem Collides in the 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Teaser [Exclusive]
Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Collider is thrilled to share the first-look teaser trailer for Kids Vs. Aliens, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from director Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun, Dark Side of the Ring). RLJE Films will release the film In Theaters, on Demand, and Digital in early 2023 with a Shudder release to follow later in the year. Fantastic Fest 2022 is hosted in Austin, Texas, and is the largest genre film festival that specializes in fantasy, sci-fi, and all things horror.
Inside Chef Syd Suntha’s 36-Course Wu-Tang-Inspired Dinner
Seattle’s smokey atmosphere served as the perfect background for Chef Syd Suntha’s Wu-Tang-inspired Sunday dinner party held in mid-September. As one of Eventbrite’s RECONVENE Accelerator grant program winners, Suntha set out to bring to life a dream that’s been years in the making. Gathering up some of the city’s top chefs, and most interesting creative acts, Syd proved Wu-Tang is not only for the children but for all. Although the global pandemic forced a delay in plans, the timing of the food-filled night worked out. Suntha and Gary Szeredy, the owner of the Queen Anne Beerhall, were able to connect virtually...
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Gizmodo
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
It’s a little weird, to be honest, but 2022 somehow became the year of Pinocchio. Multiple studios have made multiple movies based on the classic tale, and while at first it was probably easy to get excited about a Tom Hanks/Robert Zemeckis version, the truth of the matter is only three words really matter in the Pinocchio talk: Guillermo del Toro.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
WEDNESDAY Teaser Introduces The "Creepy, Kooky" Supernatural Students Of Nevermore Academy
They're creepy and they're kooky; Mysterious and spooky; They're all together ooky... The Nevermore Academy!. Following the recent - and surprisingly bloody - first trailer, Netflix (via FearHQ) has released a new teaser for Tim Burton's upcoming The Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday. Jenna Ortega's sullen anti-heroine actually only appears in...
Comments / 0