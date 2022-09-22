Filmmaker Jordan Peele has been surprising audiences in a number of ways with his horror movies, with Nope continuing that trend earlier this year. While audiences were aware that the project would focus on some sort of alien visitation, when audiences finally realized the true threat of the otherworldly "Jean Jacket," it proved that Peele continues to offer unpredictable experiences. With the film headed to home video, a number of featurettes will further explore the mysteries of the narrative, including a featurette that explores how Jean Jacket was influenced by sea jellies. You can watch a clip from this featurette above and grab Nope now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO