Wilner Hotline – Best of the West: Washington soars, BYU slides and the Pac-12 dominates the Mountain West

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
AthlonSports.com
Pac-12 College Student Arrested For Extreme Threat That Hinged On Team's Performance
The Utes of Utah football team has reached unprecedented success these past few years. That's resulted in one dedicated fan base. Unfortunately, one fan is taking her fandom to the extreme. A University of Utah student reportedly threatened to "detonate" a nuclear reactor on campus had the Utes lost to...
ESPN's Neil Everett, other celebrities make picks for WSU vs. Oregon
PULLMAN -- Neil Everett, one of the more iconic hosts of ESPN SportsCenter over the last decade, grew up in Spokane but is a proud Oregon graduate. Heading into Washington State's huge game with No. 15/18 Oregon on Saturday at 1, CF.C reached out to media members and former players for their prediction and score.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State
The USC Trojans travel north to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a college football contest between Pac-12 undefeated teams. In his first year as the Trojans' head coach, Lincoln Riley has cruised to three wins over Rice, Stanford and Fresno State. The Beavers are having themselves a great year, too. They've toppled Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State.
QB Jack Plummer vs. QB Will Plummer in Cal-Arizona game
Brothers expected to be on opposite sidelines Saturday, although only one will start
Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee-Florida
Knoxville was host for ESPN's flagship college football show College GameDay this morning. The show was live from Ayres Hall lawn on UTK's Campus as Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and others entertained thousands of Tennessee fans. There were many ...
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game
It’s the fourth week of the college football season and the Oregon Ducks football game head into the Palouse with a relatively healthy team. There are just a few players who are definitely out for the game and a couple of key players are expected to be back and travel to Pullman. The Cougars are also hopeful of regaining the services of a couple of key defensive players such as corner Chau Smith-Wade and safety Jordan Lee. WSU coach Jake Dickert wouldn’t proclaim those players will be on the field Saturday against the Ducks, however. While Oregon doesn’t officially release an injury...
How BYU, Utah games against Wyoming and ASU will shake out
BYU is favored at home against the Wyoming Cowboys after disappointing road loss to the Oregon Duck, while the Utah Utes face an Arizona State Sun Devils team in turmoil in their Pac-12 opener.
BYU's Kalani Sitake included in Arizona State football coach speculation
Arizona State football coaching speculation continues to swirl and an interesting name is among the chatter. BYU coach Kalani Sitake. Some college football writers feel that the coach would be...
BYU and Wyoming have an intense, unfriendly, animosity-filled football history. Is the rivalry back?
BYU football: These schools have a history filled with blowouts, close games, racial controversy, fights in the stands and plenty of animosity. They meet again Saturday in Provo.
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Arizona, Cal Get Attention for Postseason Berths
Three of the nine experts cited predict USC will be part of College Football Playoff
