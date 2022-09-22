Read full article on original website
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
thechampaignroom.com
Dominant Illini showcase program’s progress
Illinois reached a lot of milestones in Thursday night’s blowout victory over Chattanooga. It was the Illini’s first shutout since 2015. First undefeated nonconference record since 2011. Most total yards in a game since 2018. First time in program history that the team possessed a 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers in the same game.
College Football Odds: Chattanooga vs. Illinois prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 ET. Here we’ll continue our College Football odds series with a Chattanooga-Illinois prediction and pick. Chattanooga is undefeated thus far, having won all three of their games. The caveat...
thechampaignroom.com
Here we go again: Illini fans, brace for impact
Bret Bielema’s Illini accomplish something that has not been done since 2011, finishing with a perfect record of (3-0) in non-conference play. The fan-favorite label “trap game” against Chattanooga turned out to be nothing more than a Illini showcase on both sides of the ball. The final score of 31-0 provided a snapshot into comprehensive beatdown, as the Illini played another football game on a day other than Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Isaiah Williams rips off longest reception of the season for Illinois with huge TD vs. Chattanooga
Isaiah Williams is always a home run threat for Illinois, and he proved that with a huge touchdown against Chattanooga. Already up 24-0 in the third quarter, Williams caught a short screen pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito. After a nifty stiff arm and bounce to the outside, Williams was off to the races.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois fans want to see fewer turnovers vs. Chattanooga
Entering the final non-conference game of the season, Illinois fans want to see fewer turnovers — after four against Virginia in Week 2. Fans are also pretty confident in Illinois getting to six wins after a 2-1 start, including a heartbreaking loss to Indiana. Chase Brown has had a...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
smilepolitely.com
These before and after photos of the Rose Bowl Tavern stage are pretty cool
Perkins Home Improvement just posted some photos of the stage at Rose Bowl Tavern during their renovation of it a year ago. As someone who doesn't know the first thing about woodworking or construction, it's pretty cool to see the behind the scenes work. Also, just seeing a before and after is always fun. Check out the full post on Perkins Home Improvement's Instagram below.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
25newsnow.com
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend. The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a […]
wglt.org
State’s largest union backs Republican Dan Brady for Secretary of State
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington is the only Republican seeking statewide office to get the endorsement of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the largest union in the state. “In our discussions, what I spoke to was the role of the Secretary of State’s office as it pertains to education,”...
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
