Washtenaw County, MI

Pennsylvania Business Report

PPG to purchase renewable energy for Michigan facility

PPG recently signed a 1.5 megawatt, 12-year agreement with Constellation, a producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products, to purchase clean, renewable energy for its Adrian, Mich., facility. Under the agreement, the Double Black Diamond Solar Energy Project will provide PPG with energy and project-specific renewable energy certificates. Constellation, under a separate […] The post PPG to purchase renewable energy for Michigan facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ADRIAN, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

NextCycle Michigan to Award More than $50K Dollars to Environmental Businesses and Initiatives

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announces the NextCycle Michigan Showcase at the Michigan Recycling Coalition’s Fall Into Recycling educational workshop, Oct. 6-7 at the Michigan State University Management Education Center, 811 W. Square Lake Road, Troy. An initiative of EGLE, NextCycle Michigan has prepared 24 presenting teams for implementation and funding. At the Showcase, the teams will demonstrate for judges, public-sector decision-makers, and private-sector investors the potential of their innovative ideas in four pitch categories: beyond recycling, community-based solutions, shovel-ready, and turning the wheel of innovations. EGLE Director Liesl Clark will present over $50,000 in award funding from NextCycle sponsors to further support team initiatives, accelerate the circular economy, and advance climate health in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Resources for Promoting and Supporting Municipal Glass Recycling Programs

Over the past two years, the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) has provided technical assistance to two regional recycling centers in Maine that have started new source separated glass collection programs—Unity Area Recycling Center and NASWA. These two programs have approached glass recycling differently. Unity is collecting clean glass containers and crushing them, while NASWA is collecting clean whole bottles.
MAINE STATE

