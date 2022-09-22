Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Coalition urges state to set ambitious target for 100% emission-free car sales by 2030
Health and environmental groups are asking the Michigan Legislature to set a target of 100% emission-free new car sales by 2030. Amy Rogghe is chair of the Michigan Electric Vehicle Alliance, one of the groups in the coalition. She says switching to EV-only sales will dramatically reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan groups coalition wants 'clean car' goal by 2030 for state
FOX 2 - A coalition of organizations across the state is launching a new campaign. Sales of electric vehicles doubled in 2021 from the previous year to a new record of 6.6 million. Back in 2012, just 120 000 electric cars were sold in the world according to the International...
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
PPG to purchase renewable energy for Michigan facility
PPG recently signed a 1.5 megawatt, 12-year agreement with Constellation, a producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products, to purchase clean, renewable energy for its Adrian, Mich., facility. Under the agreement, the Double Black Diamond Solar Energy Project will provide PPG with energy and project-specific renewable energy certificates. Constellation, under a separate […] The post PPG to purchase renewable energy for Michigan facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
wasteadvantagemag.com
NextCycle Michigan to Award More than $50K Dollars to Environmental Businesses and Initiatives
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announces the NextCycle Michigan Showcase at the Michigan Recycling Coalition’s Fall Into Recycling educational workshop, Oct. 6-7 at the Michigan State University Management Education Center, 811 W. Square Lake Road, Troy. An initiative of EGLE, NextCycle Michigan has prepared 24 presenting teams for implementation and funding. At the Showcase, the teams will demonstrate for judges, public-sector decision-makers, and private-sector investors the potential of their innovative ideas in four pitch categories: beyond recycling, community-based solutions, shovel-ready, and turning the wheel of innovations. EGLE Director Liesl Clark will present over $50,000 in award funding from NextCycle sponsors to further support team initiatives, accelerate the circular economy, and advance climate health in Michigan.
thelivingstonpost.com
EPA approves component, clearing way for Lansing electric vehicle battery plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given approval to build an electric vehicle battery component for the new Ultium Cells facility — a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution — in Delta Township, just outside of Lansing. This new plant is part of GM’s...
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Resources for Promoting and Supporting Municipal Glass Recycling Programs
Over the past two years, the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) has provided technical assistance to two regional recycling centers in Maine that have started new source separated glass collection programs—Unity Area Recycling Center and NASWA. These two programs have approached glass recycling differently. Unity is collecting clean glass containers and crushing them, while NASWA is collecting clean whole bottles.
