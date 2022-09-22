Read full article on original website
14news.com
McLean County’s Zach Clayton crowned Week 5 POTW following 3-TD performance
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County running back/linebacker Zach Clayton was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,171 votes. Clayton was everywhere on the field last week against Todd County Central, totaling 11 carries for 87 yards, two catches for 20 yards and two offensive touchdowns.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Ohio County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Ohio County – 7 Owensboro – 56
14news.com
City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
14news.com
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
14news.com
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co....
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
14news.com
UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head coach David Ragland. The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
14news.com
Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 11 hours ago. United Way...
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
k105.com
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
14news.com
Hebron Elementary student continues family tradition as school safety patrol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hebron Elementary is guarding a few of its crosswalks with a student-led safety patrol. This may be just a position for some, but others see it as a family tradition. Violet Buttrum, a fifth-grade student at Hebron Elementary, is the fourth...
