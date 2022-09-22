The Golden State Warriors franchise is the most successful in the past decade, having won four championships on the back of the famous core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite the trio being past their 30s, they still went on to win the 2022 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the additional contributions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, title contention has a cost, and it usually is a steep one, and the Warriors will soon have to pony up to keep their squad intact.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO