KeyBank Partners with Oracle to Digitize Consumer Lending Process
KeyBank can now service loans in real-time, including application, payments and collections, after partnering with Oracle to update and digitize its non-real estate consumer lending process. Using Oracle Banking Originations, KeyBank is also able to help eliminate delays and improve customer service, according to a press release on Wednesday (Sept....
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments
When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses
Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
Citi to Exit UK Retail Banking, Focus on Wealthiest Customers
Citigroup is planning to end its retail banking operations in the U.K., shifting its focus to its wealthiest clients. According to a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21), the banking giant said it was inviting its wealthier customers to begin using its private banking services as it scales down its retail business. Customers who don’t meet the criteria for this new service will see their accounts closed.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
37% of FIs Still Struggling to Solve SMBs’ Cross-Border Payment Woes
Financial institutions (FIs) are struggling to give small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the same level of service they offer to larger companies. In fact, 37% of FI executives said their digital payment solutions are only slightly or not at all effective in addressing the B2B frictions faced by SMBs, according to the August/September edition of “B2B Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
EMEA Daily: The Independent Taps Bolt for eCommerce Payments; Noble Raises $18M to Expand, Open US Office
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Independent partners with Bolt for editorial eCommerce payments, and Israeli FinTech Noble announces an $18 million funding round and planned U.S. office. Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has...
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
Finastra, Visa Team on Cross-Border Payment Services
British financial software company Finastra has announced a collaboration with Visa to give businesses better access to cross-border services, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 23). Finastra’s Payments Hub will implement Visa Direct, which gives access to billions of accounts through push to account offerings. This will give Finastra’s bank...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Helps UnitedHealthcare Members Stay Fit
Today in the connected economy, UnitedHealthcare extends its collaboration with the fitness platform Peloton as more consumers look for ways to mix digital and in-person health. Also, Target and TD Bank decide to continue their collaboration on the Target Red Card until 2030, and Japan’s Rakuten turns to Goldman Sachs...
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
Today in B2B Payments: Companies Announce 3 New Partnerships
Today in B2B payments, Cleareye.ai and J.P. Morgan partner on trade finance, Taulia and Standard Chartered collaborate on working capital finance solutions, and Suuchi GRID and Bankamoda team on supplier financing in Latin America. Plus, Sequence comes out of stealth and raises $19 million to build a billing and collections platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.
Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool
Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
