ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

KeyBank Partners with Oracle to Digitize Consumer Lending Process

KeyBank can now service loans in real-time, including application, payments and collections, after partnering with Oracle to update and digitize its non-real estate consumer lending process. Using Oracle Banking Originations, KeyBank is also able to help eliminate delays and improve customer service, according to a press release on Wednesday (Sept....
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion

Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments

When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses

Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smbs#African People#Digital Banking#Retail Bank#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#African Consumers#Fintech#Tyme Co Founder#Tymebank#South Africans
pymnts

Citi to Exit UK Retail Banking, Focus on Wealthiest Customers

Citigroup is planning to end its retail banking operations in the U.K., shifting its focus to its wealthiest clients. According to a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21), the banking giant said it was inviting its wealthier customers to begin using its private banking services as it scales down its retail business. Customers who don’t meet the criteria for this new service will see their accounts closed.
RETAIL
pymnts

37% of FIs Still Struggling to Solve SMBs’ Cross-Border Payment Woes

Financial institutions (FIs) are struggling to give small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the same level of service they offer to larger companies. In fact, 37% of FI executives said their digital payment solutions are only slightly or not at all effective in addressing the B2B frictions faced by SMBs, according to the August/September edition of “B2B Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy

Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
pymnts

Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options

Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Finastra, Visa Team on Cross-Border Payment Services

British financial software company Finastra has announced a collaboration with Visa to give businesses better access to cross-border services, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 23). Finastra’s Payments Hub will implement Visa Direct, which gives access to billions of accounts through push to account offerings. This will give Finastra’s bank...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division

Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions

Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams

Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers

For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Companies Announce 3 New Partnerships

Today in B2B payments, Cleareye.ai and J.P. Morgan partner on trade finance, Taulia and Standard Chartered collaborate on working capital finance solutions, and Suuchi GRID and Bankamoda team on supplier financing in Latin America. Plus, Sequence comes out of stealth and raises $19 million to build a billing and collections platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool

Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
POTUS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy