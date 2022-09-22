ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Fall weekend in Chicago — and there’s plenty to do

CHICAGO — It’s the first official weekend of fall. But with all the big outdoor events this weekend will have the feel of a busy summer weekend in the city.   Some of the best chefs in the city are getting ready to grill their own gourmet burgers at the Hamburger Hop. The event gathers […]
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
WGN TV

Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming

GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
WGN News

An end to long customs lines at O’Hare?

CHICAGO — Even on a good day, the line to get through customs at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport can be long and winding. But the federal agency that operates the checkpoints may have finally found a solution. U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave WGN Investigates an exclusive look at changes to a program they hope […]
WGN News

U of I announce plans for Discovery Partners Institute for South Loop

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois announced Friday it is ready to make its mark on Chicago’s South Loop. Construction on a major research facility is getting ready to get underway. The headquarters will be built near the intersection of 15th Street and Clark Street, the site of an old railroad yard that has sat […]
CBS Chicago

Goats at O'Hare Airport wrap up summer job of clearing airfield vegetation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Job well done; the goats at O'Hare International Airport are finished with their summer job, chowing down on overgrown vegetation around the airfield. This was the 9th year that goats and other grazing animals have helped clear away scrub vegetation around O'Hare, as part of an eco-friendly program to keep the airfield safe and maintained.When the cooler fall weather arrives, those animals head out for warmer areas.
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Tips For Rolling Sushi At Home

Gustavo Barahona, Chef/Owner of Sushi Hoshi and Hinoki Sushiko. Come Join us for a Sushi Rolling class explaining the A-Z on rolling the perfect Maki Roll and preparing sushi. Featuring Chef Gustavo, Chef/Owner of Sushi Hoshi and Hinoki Sushiko – He’ll be demonstrating how to create a variety of rolls and will offer expert tips and techniques.
All About Chicago

Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?

Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
luxesource.com

How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad

Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
WGN TV

WGN TV

