CHICAGO (CBS) -- Job well done; the goats at O'Hare International Airport are finished with their summer job, chowing down on overgrown vegetation around the airfield. This was the 9th year that goats and other grazing animals have helped clear away scrub vegetation around O'Hare, as part of an eco-friendly program to keep the airfield safe and maintained.When the cooler fall weather arrives, those animals head out for warmer areas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO