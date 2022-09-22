Read full article on original website
Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe
It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
Nature.com
Mass oscillations and matter wave's phase and amplitude modulations of relativistic quantum particles induced by Heisenberg's uncertainty principle
We present a flip-flop dual-component model to treat quantum dynamics of relativistic particles with a rest mass and investigate the matter waves' phase and amplitude modulations due to Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. Their matter waves behave like a traveling Gaussian-shaped wave packet accompanied by a guiding pilot wave, and the phase modulations result in mass oscillations. These effects are more prominent for light-weighted elementary particles, such as neutrinos and electrons. This mechanism is solely due to the uncertainty principle and has nothing to do with the flavor-mixing of neutrinos. Simulations using neutrinos and electrons are presented, which indicate an oscillation period on the order of ps. This study primarily focuses on the predicted mass oscillations induced by the uncertainty principle. A slit-type interference experiment using neutrinos and electrons from reactors is proposed to test the predicted behaviors.
Phys.org
Activated carbon could lead to odorless diapers
While activated carbon is used in kitchen fans to eliminate food odors, a new dissertation from the University of Gothenburg shows that activated carbon could also eliminate the smell of urine from diapers. Experiments with the odor molecule p-cresol show that activated carbon, which largely consists of the carbon variant graphene, can lock in odor instead of it being released to the surroundings.
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
Phys.org
Wrapping of nanosize copper cubes can help convert carbon dioxide into other chemicals
As the need to mitigate climate change accelerates, scientists are trying to find new ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. One process, called electrochemical reduction or electrolysis, uses electricity and a catalyst to convert carbon dioxide into organic products that can be used in other ways. Unlike conversion between water and hydrogen, chemical recycling of carbon dioxide can produce various useable products because carbon can develop vast varieties of organic structures.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
ComicBook
Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"
Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
Phys.org
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
How big is the asteroid threat, really?
NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole
In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
Astronomers deduce the origins of a fast radio burst based on 2,000 burst observations
Astronomers observed nearly 2,000 bursts from a fast radio burst (FRB) called FRB 20201124A, a press statement reveals. Using a computer model to analyze the bursts, they found that they might have originated from a complex magnetized site. The new findings, published in the journals Nature and Nature Communications, could...
James Webb image captures Neptune's rings in striking detail
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has released its first image of Neptune, according to a statement by NASA published on Wednesday. The spectacular image has captured the clearest view of this distant planet in more than 30 years. A view of Neptune's rings. Most notable in Webb’s new image...
Two bizarre stars might have beamed a unique radio signal to Earth
The CHIME telescope in Canada. CHIMEThe origin of radio bursts like this one remain a vexing astronomical mystery.
Phys.org
Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades
Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
Scientists Discover the Nearest Black Hole to Our Solar System Ever Found
Astronomers have recently found the nearest known black hole to our solar system. According to scientists, the black hole is 1,570 lightyears away and ten times larger than our sun. Known as Gaia BH1, the research was led by Harvard Society Fellow astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry, with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for...
