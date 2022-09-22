ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Independent

Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe

It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Mass oscillations and matter wave's phase and amplitude modulations of relativistic quantum particles induced by Heisenberg's uncertainty principle

We present a flip-flop dual-component model to treat quantum dynamics of relativistic particles with a rest mass and investigate the matter waves' phase and amplitude modulations due to Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. Their matter waves behave like a traveling Gaussian-shaped wave packet accompanied by a guiding pilot wave, and the phase modulations result in mass oscillations. These effects are more prominent for light-weighted elementary particles, such as neutrinos and electrons. This mechanism is solely due to the uncertainty principle and has nothing to do with the flavor-mixing of neutrinos. Simulations using neutrinos and electrons are presented, which indicate an oscillation period on the order of ps. This study primarily focuses on the predicted mass oscillations induced by the uncertainty principle. A slit-type interference experiment using neutrinos and electrons from reactors is proposed to test the predicted behaviors.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Activated carbon could lead to odorless diapers

While activated carbon is used in kitchen fans to eliminate food odors, a new dissertation from the University of Gothenburg shows that activated carbon could also eliminate the smell of urine from diapers. Experiments with the odor molecule p-cresol show that activated carbon, which largely consists of the carbon variant graphene, can lock in odor instead of it being released to the surroundings.
Phys.org

Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices

Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Wrapping of nanosize copper cubes can help convert carbon dioxide into other chemicals

As the need to mitigate climate change accelerates, scientists are trying to find new ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. One process, called electrochemical reduction or electrolysis, uses electricity and a catalyst to convert carbon dioxide into organic products that can be used in other ways. Unlike conversion between water and hydrogen, chemical recycling of carbon dioxide can produce various useable products because carbon can develop vast varieties of organic structures.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled

The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
ComicBook

Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"

Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body

Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
SCIENCE
Space.com

How big is the asteroid threat, really?

NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole

In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades

Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY

