Port Neches, TX

Memorial receiver named Athlete of the Week

The Memorial Titans opened district play with a barnburner against Porter last week. The Titans won 18-17 and played Baytown Sterling this week. Against Porter, wide receiver Caleb Goodie caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and provided what was likely the play of the game. In the...
FOOTBALL
Delaware LIVE News

Top ranked Cavaliers secure win with big plays

The Appoquinimink Jaguars have never beaten their district rival Middletown (on the field) in football since the Jags started playing on the varsity-level in 2009. That streak continued last night in a “hard fought” game at Appo high. The defending state champs scored on two long plays to secure a 14-0 win in front of a capacity crowd of more ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE

