How the Jets Are Preparing to Contain Bengals' 'Explosive' Offense
Head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich weigh in on Cincinnati's high-octane offense, prepping to face them in Week 3
QB Jack Plummer vs. QB Will Plummer in Cal-Arizona game
Brothers expected to be on opposite sidelines Saturday, although only one will start
Port Arthur News
Memorial receiver named Athlete of the Week
The Memorial Titans opened district play with a barnburner against Porter last week. The Titans won 18-17 and played Baytown Sterling this week. Against Porter, wide receiver Caleb Goodie caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and provided what was likely the play of the game. In the...
Report: ACC Suspended Referee Who Botched Call in Notre Dame vs. Cal
The Fighting Irish beat the Golden Bears by seven points last week, and a missed call in the first half contributed to the result.
Lake Dallas launches into district play with blowout of Creekview
CARROLLTON — The Lake Dallas Falcons began their Class 5A-DII District 3 slate Friday night with a resounding 59-14 road win against the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem led the high-powered Falcon offense, throwing for 256 yards and six touchdowns. He connected...
Top ranked Cavaliers secure win with big plays
The Appoquinimink Jaguars have never beaten their district rival Middletown (on the field) in football since the Jags started playing on the varsity-level in 2009. That streak continued last night in a “hard fought” game at Appo high. The defending state champs scored on two long plays to secure a 14-0 win in front of a capacity crowd of more ... Read More
texashsfootball.com
Re’Shaun Sanford, Knights Defense Combine to lead Harker Heights past Weiss
It was a tale of two halves Thursday night at the Pfield as Harker Heights took on Weiss. The first half belonged to Harker Heights running back Re’Shaun Sanford as he rushed for 175 yards on 20 carries, helping the Knights jump out to a 21-7 halftime advantage. But...
