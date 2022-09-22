ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Week

The longest book in the world is for sale, but you can't read it

A limited-edition single-volume collection of the manga One Piece is being hailed as the longest book ever, as reported by The Guardian. Clocking in at a whopping 21,450 pages, the tome is physically impossible to read and is more of an art piece than an actual book. One Piece has been serialized in Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump weekly since 1997.
COMICS
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Plus, Women’s Prize winner Maggie O’Farrell is back with her latest novel…Fiction1. After The Lights Go Out by John Vercher is published in hardback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available September 1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Vercher (@jverchwrites)If you want a happy-go-lucky tale of a man pitted against the odds and overcoming adversity, this really isn’t the book for you. However, if you are after a stark and dark tale of a man fighting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?

If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
GARDENING
Elle

The Banned Books Club

A “very well-loved” copy of Forever by Judy Blume traveled through Juno Dawson’s sixth grade class, “like a secret little thing, passed under the desk,” she says. “By 11 years old, we’d started to put together the birds and the bees, but here it was spelled out so sensitively. It felt really truthful; a lot of Judy Blume’s stuff did. The fact that I’m remembering it now, 30 years later—it left quite an impression.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

William Boyd: ‘The books world is much tougher now’

William Boyd, 70, is the author of 26 books, including Any Human Heart (2002) – adapted for television in 2010 with three actors playing the lead role of Logan Mountstuart – and Restless, the Costa novel of the year in 2006. His new book, The Romantic, is set in the 19th century and presents itself as a biographical fiction inspired by the personal papers of one Cashel Greville Ross, a Scots-born Irishman who fought at Waterloo, met Shelley, smuggled Greek antiquities and set out in search of the source of the Nile, among other adventures. Boyd, whom Sebastian Faulks has called “the finest storyteller of his generation”, grew up in Ghana and Nigeria and lives in London and the Dordogne, from where he spoke over Zoom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000

Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
WHITE HOUSE
Vibe

Inside Chef Syd Suntha’s 36-Course Wu-Tang-Inspired Dinner

Seattle’s smokey atmosphere served as the perfect background for Chef Syd Suntha’s Wu-Tang-inspired Sunday dinner party held in mid-September. As one of Eventbrite’s RECONVENE Accelerator grant program winners, Suntha set out to bring to life a dream that’s been years in the making. Gathering up some of the city’s top chefs, and most interesting creative acts, Syd proved Wu-Tang is not only for the children but for all. Although the global pandemic forced a delay in plans, the timing of the food-filled night worked out. Suntha and Gary Szeredy, the owner of the Queen Anne Beerhall, were able to connect virtually...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda’s 17th Birthday in Baggy Clothes at a Harry Styles Concert

Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s 17th birthday in a post made to Instagram today. The pair said goodbye to their family and hopped in a car headed straight for a Harry Styles concert in New York at Madison Square Garden. Clad in baggy clothes, Madonna wore a plaid blue long-sleeve button down over a black lace bustier or bodysuit, which she flashed to the camera at one point. The structured style contrasted the loose nature of her shirt. For bottoms, Madonna wore light-blue oversized gym shorts and donned black fingerless gloves, a frequent signature for the “Material Girl,” and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Dead to Me's Third and Final Season Gets November Release Date at Netflix

More than two years after its sophomore run dropped on Netflix, Dead to Me at last has a release date for its third and final season. The dark comedy will drop its last batch of episodes on Thursday, Nov. 17, the streamer announced Saturday as part of its Tudum global fan event. New episodes of Dead to Me were last released in May 2020, and the show was subsequently renewed in July of that year. But production on Season 3 was later delayed, due to both the coronavirus pandemic and star Christina Applegate’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which the actress shared on Twitter in...
TV & VIDEOS
Annelise Lords

Fiction and Opinion: Your Life Is Book — Use Change to Turn It Into A Bestseller

Every life on this planet has a story, many of which are bestsellers. A caterpillar curled up on a branch after the rain.Annelise Lords. Sue Marin marched toward Motivational Speaker Joseph Lint and touched him on his shoulder. He turned to face her. She shoved her ticket towards his face before he could say a word. His two bodyguards attempt to grab her, but he signals them, and they back away.
Ionutz Kazaku

The Unfair Advantage Of Printed Books

You will never be able to experience these features with an e-book. I haven’t read a printed book in 2 years. However, I really miss it. You can’t compare the atmosphere a paper book creates when you start reading it. You feel the weight of the knowledge and its secrets. Printed books are a form of art, displaying illustrations with hidden messages.

