Port Arthur News
City recognizes National Surgical Technologists Week with LSCPA
The City of Port Arthur recognized National Surgical Technologists Week, which runs September 18-24, in partnership with Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Allied Health Department and Surgical Technology Program. All of the college’s Spring graduates who passed state exams were offered jobs right out of school. Pictured, from left, LSCPA Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Pamela Millsap, Surgical Technology Program Director Brandon Buckner, Mayor Thurman Bartie, Dean of Academic and Technical Programs Dr. Melissa Armentor and LSCPA Allied Health Director Shirley MacNeill.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur firefighter recruited as first African American to join Dive Team
Patrick Cook has always known he would spend his life in civil service. And he demonstrated it at an early age following a night of video games with friends in the eighth grade. “Pat’s always had a competitive nature,” said Jacobi Edwards, Cook’s childhood friend, with a laugh. “When we...
MySanAntonio
Matute named co-anchor at 12News
12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
Port Arthur News
Groves Pecan Festival Queen Alesandria Cardenas shares reaction to crown, passion for what’s next
GROVES — Alesandria Cardenas has been in so many pageants since she was 7 years old, she has lost count. This year Cardnenas was able to add Queen of the Pecan Festival to her already impressive resume. The sophomore at Port Neches-Groves High School has always wanted to win a queen category.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur’s James Marshall Green Sr. remembered for service to city, school district
I don’t think I had a chance to meet James Marshall Green Sr. when I first hired on as a reporter at The Port Arthur News, but when I saw his recent obituary, my memory was jogged. And while I didn’t know him, I knew of him. I...
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
Port Arthur News
Charles “Charlie” Derron Cook
Charles “Charlie” Derron Cook was born November 13, 1949 and passed away August 18, 2022 at the age of 72. After graduating from Port Neches High School in 1968, Charlie served in the US Army from 1970, being stationed in Germany, and was honorably discharged In 1972. He...
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Port Arthur News
Businessman Juan Escoto talks success, perseverance ahead of Port Arthur’s inspirational Camino al Exito
Juan Escoto has some advice for people just starting their own business. Escoto, owner of Escoto Tile and Remodeling, knows it takes perseverance and the willingness to ask for help when needed. “Never give up,” Escoto said. “There will always be someone willing to provide answers you might need. It...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
Port Arthur News
Game between PNG, Marshall could determine district champ
PNG (2-1) enters the week ranked No. 10 in the state, coming off a bye week. But Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) sports the No. 3 rank. Preseason predictions had the teams finishing first and second in the district, meaning Saturday’s game could play a major role in determining which team gets the No. 1 seed come playoff time.
KFDM-TV
All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
therecordlive.com
City of Orange going up on water bills in October
Residents in the city of Orange will see higher bills when they open their monthly water-sewer-garbage statements starting in October. The city will have a 3 percent increase in water and sewer rates, plus garbage contractor Waste Management will increase its rates 10 percent. Property owners in the city have...
Charlton-Pollard Park closes for repairs after complaints from concerned neighbors
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont closed off Charlton-Pollard Park in the city's South End after months of receiving complaints from neighbors. Residents said the park’s conditions were unsafe for kids due to its rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads. The city council decided to...
12newsnow.com
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
The Port Arthur Project has been underway since 2017. The plan is to raise existing levees and build new ones. Some would be as tall as 19 feet.
