Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

City recognizes National Surgical Technologists Week with LSCPA

The City of Port Arthur recognized National Surgical Technologists Week, which runs September 18-24, in partnership with Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Allied Health Department and Surgical Technology Program. All of the college’s Spring graduates who passed state exams were offered jobs right out of school. Pictured, from left, LSCPA Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Pamela Millsap, Surgical Technology Program Director Brandon Buckner, Mayor Thurman Bartie, Dean of Academic and Technical Programs Dr. Melissa Armentor and LSCPA Allied Health Director Shirley MacNeill.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Matute named co-anchor at 12News

12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
BEAUMONT, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Port Arthur News

Charles “Charlie” Derron Cook

Charles “Charlie” Derron Cook was born November 13, 1949 and passed away August 18, 2022 at the age of 72. After graduating from Port Neches High School in 1968, Charlie served in the US Army from 1970, being stationed in Germany, and was honorably discharged In 1972. He...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Game between PNG, Marshall could determine district champ

PNG (2-1) enters the week ranked No. 10 in the state, coming off a bye week. But Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) sports the No. 3 rank. Preseason predictions had the teams finishing first and second in the district, meaning Saturday’s game could play a major role in determining which team gets the No. 1 seed come playoff time.
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

City of Orange going up on water bills in October

Residents in the city of Orange will see higher bills when they open their monthly water-sewer-garbage statements starting in October. The city will have a 3 percent increase in water and sewer rates, plus garbage contractor Waste Management will increase its rates 10 percent. Property owners in the city have...
ORANGE, TX

