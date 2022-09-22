ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report

Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness

Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Justin Herbert questionable to play in Week 3

QB Justin Herbert is being officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars following a Week 2 injury on Thursday night. (Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert was reported to not be throwing during open-to-media practice on Friday, and following the news, sportsbooks everywhere dropped...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game

Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test

Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice

Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury

Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return

Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule

Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey

Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday

Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
PITTSBURGH, PA

