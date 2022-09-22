Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Eagles vs. Commanders: 6 stats to know for Week 3
The Eagles and Commanders are set for the first NFC East matchup between both ball clubs, and it’ll be a storyline-filled contest that features two familiar quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz will share the same field for the first time since Philadelphia traded the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for draft picks.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert questionable to play in Week 3
QB Justin Herbert is being officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars following a Week 2 injury on Thursday night. (Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert was reported to not be throwing during open-to-media practice on Friday, and following the news, sportsbooks everywhere dropped...
Packers vs. Buccaneers: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 3
No two teams in the NFC have won more games since 2020 than the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), who will face off in an early-season conference showdown on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Packers are 27-8 since 2020. The Buccaneers are a game...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: ACC Suspended Referee Who Botched Call in Notre Dame vs. Cal
The Fighting Irish beat the Golden Bears by seven points last week, and a missed call in the first half contributed to the result.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain dies follwing head injury
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain died Wednesday from a sustained head injury that happened during a game a few weeks earlier. The sophomore running back at Linden High School spent some time on life support. The incident happened during the second game of the season on Sept....
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
Buccaneers Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster
The move comes just a few days after Tampa signed the veteran receiver to the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
Comments / 0