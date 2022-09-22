Tonight's AEW Rampage kicked off with a match between the teams of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black, and Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart wasted no time trying to get the upper hand. They would take Sting out of the match for a while by handcuffing him, but just when it looked as if he was done, WCW and NJPW legend and current NOAH star The Great Muta would make an appearance and make the save, helping his former tag partner and nemesis Sting. You can check out his big return in the post below.

