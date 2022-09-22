ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Ranks Andrew Wiggins Over Kyrie Irving, NBA Twitter Reacts

Kyrie Irving discourse has reached new heights following his various stunts last season. As many of you already know, Kyrie was unable to play very much last year because of his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. This led to a lot of issues within the Nets organization, and as many fans remember, the team ended up losing to the Celtics in four games in the first round.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kelsey Plum Celebration Photos

The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their WNBA title win over the Connecticut Sun in style. During the celebration parade, All-Star Kelsey Plum stole everyone's attention. With a cigar in her mouth and a drink in hand, everyone loved how much Plum was enjoying the title win. "Officially a WNBA and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

WCW and NJPW Legend Makes Shocking Appearance At AEW Grand Slam

Tonight's AEW Rampage kicked off with a match between the teams of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black, and Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart wasted no time trying to get the upper hand. They would take Sting out of the match for a while by handcuffing him, but just when it looked as if he was done, WCW and NJPW legend and current NOAH star The Great Muta would make an appearance and make the save, helping his former tag partner and nemesis Sting. You can check out his big return in the post below.
WWE
Yardbarker

The Lakers Continue To Hold Firm To Their Demands

All summer long, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have been wondering what sort of moves the team will make. For weeks, the team was trying to get Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets and that didn’t work out. Then there was talk of them attempting to get Bojan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Is Captain Insano About to Debut in AEW

AEW filed for the trademark to Paul Wight's Captain Insano alter ego from the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy" last year and Wight has since indicated that he'll wrestle as the character at some point. Wight has been with AEW since February 2021 operating as both a commentator and wrestler but hasn't been in the ring since March.
WWE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
APPAREL

