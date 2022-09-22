Read full article on original website
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
bluedevilhub.com
Rally brings high spirits to DHS
PHOTO: Student Government holds up a banner for the football team to run through during Wednesday’s homecoming rally. The Davis High homecoming rally took place on Sept. 21 during the fourth period extended time in the North Gym. It was the first in-person rally since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
bluedevilhub.com
Varsity football coach challenges players to grow, on and off the field
Head varsity football coach, Nicholas Garratt, is new to Davis High football and has big ambitions for the team. But to reach his goals players will have to adapt to his unfamiliar coaching style. Garratt’s coaching values aren’t just focused on the game, he puts emphasis on not only making...
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Ettore’s
4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
KCRA.com
Get a Taste of Lincoln this weekend: Dozens of restaurants, vineyards, live music highlight its 20th festival
LINCOLN, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? How does having dozens of restaurants, wineries and live music move you?. Look no further than the 11th annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase. This Saturday, more than 40 restaurants, a dozen plus wineries and ZZ Top tribute band ZZ...
Folsom Renaissance Faire celebrates 30th anniversary | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment. The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands...
goldcountrymedia.com
Relive the wild west in Historic District this Saturday
The Old West Legends are coming to the Zittel Family Amphitheater and the Plaza in the Folsom Historic District this Saturday in a new event bannered The Wild West Fest. The Wild West Legends will be performing old western skits and taking photos with the town folk. The event takes place from 10 am until 6 pm and will kick off with the nationally-renowned Painted Ladies riding down Sutter Street on horseback. Following the Painted Ladies, you will see some familiar faces from the Old West, including John Wayne, Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley and the Buffalo Soldiers.
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Family Fest on Vernon Street Town Square
Free annual event includes kid zones, vendors, food and more!. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck...
KCRA.com
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire base camp moves to Auburn; Home Show, other events canceled at fairgrounds
A row of small camping tents were pitched in a long line Thursday where, two weeks ago, people stood in line waiting to ride the Crazy Train at the Gold Country Fair. Trailers set up in the opposite corner of the midway area while inside the fairgrounds, workers moved tables and other equipment.
KCRA.com
Annual Farm-to-Fork festival underway: Here's what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The setup for this weekend'sFarm-to-Fork festival started on Thursday. Several roads have been closed to traffic in the downtown area surrounding Capitol Mall to make way for the annual event, expecting from 80,000 to 100,000 people in the two days. Headlining this Friday is Gregory Porter...
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
UC Davis recovering from storm-caused damage
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis shared on Tuesday that Monday’s storm caused widespread damage across the university’s campus. Crews began addressing power outages, internet outages and flooding in several of the buildings campuses on Tuesday, according to UC Davis. UC Davis said that an underground transformer near Mrak Hall failed just after 5 p.m. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year
The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Two 14-year-old students detained after threats against Davis schools
DAVIS – Two students have been detained after a threatening email prompted two Davis schools to close their campuses on Thursday. The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) says staff got the email Wednesday evening. Exactly what was stated in the email wasn't released, but officials say the person threatened to cause harm on both the Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High campuses on Thursday morning. District officials and Davis police decided on closing both schools on Thursday morning. No other threats were directed at any other campuses in the district, DJUSD says, so those schools remained open.Davis police later announced that two 14-year-olds had been identified as responsible for the threat. The threat has also been determined to be a hoax, authorities say, and no weapons were found at the students' homes. The pair responsible both live in Davis, police say, with one of them being a student at Holmes Junior High. DJUSD says students can return to both Davis High and Holmes Junior High at 10:15 a.m.
Fake bomb threat sent to two Davis teachers leaves parents on edge
DAVIS — Two teenagers were detained on Thursday after, police say, they emailed false bomb threats to two teachers and the Davis Police Department.Holmes Middle School and Davis Senior High School had a delayed start due to canceled classes during the investigation. However, students were welcomed back to campus once the teenagers were in custody.Parents who spoke to CBS13 said they were concerned about the threat when they received an email and automated voicemail Wednesday to notify them that classes were canceled at both schools, according to the Davis Chief of Police Darren Pytell."When people send in these threats, I...
