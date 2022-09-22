ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

bluedevilhub.com

Starting off Homecoming with Devil pride

Davis High student government put on a spirit week leading up to Homecoming weekend, encouraging students to show their school pride. This year’s themes are: Muscle Monday, Team Tuesday, We Ball Wednesday, Theta Thursday and Blue Friday. Representing blue devil pride was a central theme in the planning of...
DAVIS, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Rally brings high spirits to DHS

PHOTO: Student Government holds up a banner for the football team to run through during Wednesday’s homecoming rally. The Davis High homecoming rally took place on Sept. 21 during the fourth period extended time in the North Gym. It was the first in-person rally since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
Davis, CA
Education
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Education
goldcountrymedia.com

Relive the wild west in Historic District this Saturday

The Old West Legends are coming to the Zittel Family Amphitheater and the Plaza in the Folsom Historic District this Saturday in a new event bannered The Wild West Fest. The Wild West Legends will be performing old western skits and taking photos with the town folk. The event takes place from 10 am until 6 pm and will kick off with the nationally-renowned Painted Ladies riding down Sutter Street on horseback. Following the Painted Ladies, you will see some familiar faces from the Old West, including John Wayne, Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley and the Buffalo Soldiers.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes

SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

New Folsom sport venue could join competitive sports landscape

FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced a vision for a new Folsom sports and entertainment venue that they said could create jobs and an economic boost. The proposal is titled, "The Folsom Ranch Project." "This announcement is three years in the making and 15 years...
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Ettore’s

4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
SACRAMENTO, CA
richmondconfidential.org

‘Where’s my teacher?’ Students and parents want to know why WCCUSD hasn’t filled dozens of teacher vacancies

Parents protested and teachers rallied against West Contra Costa Unified School District on Wednesday, expressing frustrations with how the teacher shortage is being handled and communicated to the community. A few dozen parents, kids and teachers gathered at Memorial Park in Richmond, directly across the street from the WCCUSD headquarters,...
RICHMOND, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.  As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.  The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year

The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
FOLSOM, CA
NewsBreak
Education
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Fox40

Front Street Animal Shelter

This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights restaurant vandalized for the third time in 2022

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When Fukumi Ramen restaurant in Citrus Heights had its windows smashed on Sunday, it marked the third time the business was vandalized. Between vandals and the pandemic, it’s been a tough time for business. “It has been very devastating,” Sylbi Song, Fukumi Ramen owner, said. An overwhelming number of businesses […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
valcomnews.com

Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary

Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
SACRAMENTO, CA

