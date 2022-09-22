Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Related
KCRA.com
Get a Taste of Lincoln this weekend: Dozens of restaurants, vineyards, live music highlight its 20th festival
LINCOLN, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? How does having dozens of restaurants, wineries and live music move you?. Look no further than the 11th annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase. This Saturday, more than 40 restaurants, a dozen plus wineries and ZZ Top tribute band ZZ...
bluedevilhub.com
Starting off Homecoming with Devil pride
Davis High student government put on a spirit week leading up to Homecoming weekend, encouraging students to show their school pride. This year’s themes are: Muscle Monday, Team Tuesday, We Ball Wednesday, Theta Thursday and Blue Friday. Representing blue devil pride was a central theme in the planning of...
bluedevilhub.com
Rally brings high spirits to DHS
PHOTO: Student Government holds up a banner for the football team to run through during Wednesday’s homecoming rally. The Davis High homecoming rally took place on Sept. 21 during the fourth period extended time in the North Gym. It was the first in-person rally since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire base camp moves to Auburn; Home Show, other events canceled at fairgrounds
A row of small camping tents were pitched in a long line Thursday where, two weeks ago, people stood in line waiting to ride the Crazy Train at the Gold Country Fair. Trailers set up in the opposite corner of the midway area while inside the fairgrounds, workers moved tables and other equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Relive the wild west in Historic District this Saturday
The Old West Legends are coming to the Zittel Family Amphitheater and the Plaza in the Folsom Historic District this Saturday in a new event bannered The Wild West Fest. The Wild West Legends will be performing old western skits and taking photos with the town folk. The event takes place from 10 am until 6 pm and will kick off with the nationally-renowned Painted Ladies riding down Sutter Street on horseback. Following the Painted Ladies, you will see some familiar faces from the Old West, including John Wayne, Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley and the Buffalo Soldiers.
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
KCRA.com
New Folsom sport venue could join competitive sports landscape
FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced a vision for a new Folsom sports and entertainment venue that they said could create jobs and an economic boost. The proposal is titled, "The Folsom Ranch Project." "This announcement is three years in the making and 15 years...
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Ettore’s
4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Folsom Renaissance Faire celebrates 30th anniversary | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment. The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands...
richmondconfidential.org
‘Where’s my teacher?’ Students and parents want to know why WCCUSD hasn’t filled dozens of teacher vacancies
Parents protested and teachers rallied against West Contra Costa Unified School District on Wednesday, expressing frustrations with how the teacher shortage is being handled and communicated to the community. A few dozen parents, kids and teachers gathered at Memorial Park in Richmond, directly across the street from the WCCUSD headquarters,...
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
goldcountrymedia.com
8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year
The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Fox40
Front Street Animal Shelter
This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
Citrus Heights restaurant vandalized for the third time in 2022
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When Fukumi Ramen restaurant in Citrus Heights had its windows smashed on Sunday, it marked the third time the business was vandalized. Between vandals and the pandemic, it’s been a tough time for business. “It has been very devastating,” Sylbi Song, Fukumi Ramen owner, said. An overwhelming number of businesses […]
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
sacramentocityexpress.com
What does this early-season rain mean for your watering schedule? Here’s a reminder
City Utilities staff are reminding residents that watering landscapes is not allowed for a 48-hour period after it rains more than one-eighth of an inch. The rule is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which applies to residents and businesses. “This recent early-season rainstorm is a good reminder...
KCRA.com
Northern California Tuesday rain timeline: What to expect in the Sierra and Valley
Our weather team says rain showers will hang around the Sierra on Tuesday, while the Valley has a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be in higher elevations but rainfall rates will be lower than they were on Monday. Showers are expected in the Sierra on Wednesday.
Comments / 0