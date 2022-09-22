Seattle’s smokey atmosphere served as the perfect background for Chef Syd Suntha’s Wu-Tang-inspired Sunday dinner party held in mid-September. As one of Eventbrite’s RECONVENE Accelerator grant program winners, Suntha set out to bring to life a dream that’s been years in the making. Gathering up some of the city’s top chefs, and most interesting creative acts, Syd proved Wu-Tang is not only for the children but for all. Although the global pandemic forced a delay in plans, the timing of the food-filled night worked out. Suntha and Gary Szeredy, the owner of the Queen Anne Beerhall, were able to connect virtually...

