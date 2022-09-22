Wet weather rolls into Wollongong ahead of World Championships road races

Jasper Stuven (Belgium) out training in the rain on the UCI Road World Championships course in Wollongong on Thursday

Historically, September is the second driest month of the year for Wollongong. But with Australia in the second year of a La Niña cycle, and a third year forecast for 2023, it's hardly a surprise the UCI Road World Championships look set for a wet conclusion.

After a dry and sunny start to the week of racing for the time trials in Wollongong, the weather has moved in on the coastal city. There is a 100% chance of rain Friday and 80% for Saturday. A dampener on what is to date, the biggest sporting event held in Wollongong and second World Championships on Australian soil after the 2010 Worlds in Geelong. The current forecast for the men’s road race on Sunday is 10% chance of rain.