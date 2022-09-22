Read full article on original website
Related
GW Hatchet
Column: Resilience groups can foster better mental health on GW’s campus
Baby boomers and Generation X often deem Generation Z weak. “Failure is a key to success,” “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps” and other mantras of the past have come crashing down for young people who struggle with their mental health. But in the face of these obstacles, Gen Z has an opportunity to acquire problem-solving skills and develop emotional resilience to improve their mental health.
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Comments / 0