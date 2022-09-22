ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study

My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
EVANSTON, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family

CHICAGO — (AP) — Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home after more than two months of treatment for injuries from a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, his family said Thursday. The attack this past summer killed seven and wounded...
southsideweekly.com

Best Place to Find That Special Dress: Peaches Boutique

It’s a rainy Sunday in September and it’s a little past noon. Though the sky is gray, my pupils dilate when I open the door of Peaches Boutique—seeing so many colorful puffy dresses, sequins, lace and ornaments that make even the most humble person want a piece of that glamor. It’s a special place.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors

Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
EVANSTON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
luxesource.com

How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad

Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
CHICAGO, IL
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
cgtrojantimes.com

Defense pulls out all the stops in 18-0 shutout of McHenry

“If you can shut out teams, it puts you in a position to win a lot of games in the Fox Valley,” Coach Seaburg said after his Trojans shut out the McHenry Warriors en route to an 18-0 homecoming win. While that may seem like an obvious statement, the...
MCHENRY, IL
WGNtv.com

Tiny but mighty! Lil’ dogs compete in Tiny Dog 500

CHICAGO – The expression “Tiny but mighty” takes on a new meaning this weekend. One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is hosting the 7th annual Tiny Dog 500 Race on Sunday September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2144 North Wood Street in Chicago. Dogs...
CHICAGO, IL
centraltimes.org

Naperville Central implements new grading pilot for 2022-23 year

Naperville Central is implementing a schoolwide opt-in grading system pilot for the 2022-2023 school year. The pilot offers teachers the choice of one or both of two grading options: the “GPA” scale, in which teachers will evaluate students on a 0-4 scale, and the “minimum grade” scale, where the floor for assignments is 50%.
NAPERVILLE, IL

