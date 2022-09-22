Read full article on original website
Pavement failure results in traffic delays in Seaside on Highway 218
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said drivers can expect delays on Highway 218 in Seaside. The number two lane of westbound Highway 218 is closed between Harcourt Avenue and Sonoma Avenue due to emergency work to fix pavement failure, according to Caltrans. The lane closure is expected to last until 9 p.m. The post Pavement failure results in traffic delays in Seaside on Highway 218 appeared first on KION546.
Laureles Grade closed and Highway 1 backed up due to vehicle hitting power pole
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): The roadways in Carmel Valley are congested due to two separate incidents. According to CHP Monterey, Laureles Grade at Southview Lane and the Summit is still closed from the vegetation fire earlier Thursday afternoon. Fire crews are continuing to clean up the fire that burned to two acres. CHP did also The post Laureles Grade closed and Highway 1 backed up due to vehicle hitting power pole appeared first on KION546.
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
Hollister fire responding to aircraft emergency at Hollister Municipal Airport
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister fire said they are responding to an aircraft emergency at the Hollister Municipal Airport. The call came at about 10:54 a.m. Friday. It is still unclear what that emergency is. This is a developing story. The post Hollister fire responding to aircraft emergency at Hollister Municipal Airport appeared first on KION546.
Laureles Grade reopens after closure
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — If you're in Carmel Valley, you won't be leaving any time soon. Laureles Grade is still closed at Southview Lane and at the summit as fire crews continue to mop up a fire that burned less than two acres, the California Highway Patrol reported. According...
Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays. The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m. The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. The post Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
California's Highway 1 reopens in Moss Landing after shelter-in-place lifted
A power plant fire triggered road closures and a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
Missing Salinas woman might be in the Big Sur area
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman. Areli Garcia, 25, left her house in Salinas on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police believe Garcia may be in the Big Sur area. Anyone with information is asked...
Resident, SV Water at Odds In Overpayment Refund
The Scotts Valley Water District is refusing to refund more than $1,750 in overpayments it collected from a Green Valley Road resident, over the past several years. While the drinking water provider admits it received $4,381.35 beyond what it should have from Jim Chelossi, since Feb. 2017, it says it’s only willing to return three years’ worth of overpayments—$2,597.84.
Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
Pregnant woman killed crossing traffic in Watsonville
A pregnant woman in Watsonville lost her life on Thursday after being struck by a car as she crossed four lanes of traffic, police said.The 33-year-old woman crossed South Green Valley Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a stretch of road with no crosswalks, according to Watsonville Police Sgt. Mike Ridgway. The woman was struck by a white BMW and the BMW then crashed head-on into a Ford SUV.Three people in the BMW were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries. Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.Ridgway addressed rumors that vehicles had been street racing prior to the collision, but he said they have so far found no evidence of such activity."She simply walked in front of a car on a dark roadway," he said.The collision shut down all lanes of traffic for several hours, police said.Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions is asked to call Sgt. Ridgway at (831) 889-8422.
What in the world is wild-cow milking? California county officials ban ‘brutal’ event
CLARIFICATION: This article has been updated to more accurately describe how the wild cow milking event works. A practice fundamental to early settlements in California and as old as the country’s western frontier no longer has a place in certain parts of the state, officials have decided. It’s known...
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
