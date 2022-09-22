ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player

One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
howard.edu

‘The Meccaverse!’ Howard University Announces the 2022 Homecoming Event Schedule

WASHINGTON – Howard University presents “The Meccaverse” as the theme for the 2022 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 15-23, 2022. The theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the special universe we call Howard University. This year’s celebrations will be the first fully in-person Homecoming since 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
howard.edu

Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus

WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonials#American
WUSA

DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Rep. James E. Clyburn Headlines 2022 Opening Convocation

Howard University hosted its 155th Opening Convocation at Cramton Auditorium with a speech from U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, orator for the ceremony. The opening convocation signaled the official start of the academic school year, welcomed the new freshman Class of 2026 and acknowledged University achievements. The event took place...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy