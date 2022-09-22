Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
247Sports
TV assignments announced for Maryland basketball games this season
The Big Ten announces its basketball TV assignments on Thursday, including a long list of Maryland games on national TV this season. Nine Terps games will be aired on ESPN channels along with. Via a Maryland press release:. "The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland...
WJLA
Longtime Thomas Edison HS girls' basketball coach re-hired after 'blindsided' firing
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A longtime Thomas Edison High School girls' varsity basketball coach was reinstated Friday after she was fired from the position in late June, according to Fairfax County Schools (FCPS) officials. Coach Dianne Lewis was hired again ahead of the upcoming basketball season after a...
fox5dc.com
Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player
One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
howard.edu
‘The Meccaverse!’ Howard University Announces the 2022 Homecoming Event Schedule
WASHINGTON – Howard University presents “The Meccaverse” as the theme for the 2022 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 15-23, 2022. The theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the special universe we call Howard University. This year’s celebrations will be the first fully in-person Homecoming since 2019.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
howard.edu
Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus
WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
Lucky Virginia man wins $3 million lottery after his brother won $1 million 2 years ago
A Virginia man bought the winning '50X the Money' scratch ticket that netted him $3 million dollars.
Art All Night Brings Concerts, Galleries, And Food Specials To All 8 Wards This Weekend
A performance in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood during the 2021 Art All Night. What do silent discos, fashion shows, restaurant discounts, wing-eating contests, and art galleries have in common? They’re all offered as part of D.C.’s Art All Night event, which hits all eight wards this Friday and Saturday.
WUSA
DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
GOLAZO! D.C. Bars Will Be Allowed To Stay Open 24 Hours A Day During The World Cup
With the World Cup set to begin in two months in Qatar, this week the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation that will allow bars, restaurants, and breweries to remain open 24 hours a day during the month-long tournament. A similar provision was made in 2018 for the All-Star Game and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic
What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said. Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Hilltop
Rep. James E. Clyburn Headlines 2022 Opening Convocation
Howard University hosted its 155th Opening Convocation at Cramton Auditorium with a speech from U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, orator for the ceremony. The opening convocation signaled the official start of the academic school year, welcomed the new freshman Class of 2026 and acknowledged University achievements. The event took place...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
