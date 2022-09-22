Read full article on original website
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Men Aren't the Only Ones at Risk of Being Single and Lonely, Dating Expert Reveals
Last month, psychologist Greg Matos wrote an article for Psychology Today predicting that unintentionally single, lonely men would be more prevalent due to their lack of emotional intelligence. The news took every social media and media platform by storm but according to Match‘s in-house dating expert Rachel DeAlto, we might have things all wrong.
Leo Horoscope September 2022: easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate
It is easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate. In terms of relationships, it's time to try to plan some small trips as things start to go quiet with your significant other.
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The most honest zodiac signs
Honesty is the best policy and some people live by it, quite literally. They cannot lie even if their life depended on it. Most of us have lied at some point or the other in life, be it white lies or full-fledged lying patterns, we all have been there. However, some people born under a few zodiac signs cannot and will not lie despite what the situation is. These people are often so honest about things in life that it can get difficult for people around them to handle their truths, confirms Bustle. Here are the most honest zodiac signs of astrology.
These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Alternative for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — & Are Only $20 for the Next 8 Hours
So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to alternatives we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous alternative for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own. But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect alternative. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an amazing, nearly identical pair from a store...
Dating and Boredom
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is constantly bored. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly bored? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and Table Rocking
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
Take Relationship Advice from Me, a Single Person
Why are so many relationship writers and experts single?. Sometimes, I feel that I should begin relationship articles with the following disclaimer: The author assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions you may take as a result of reading this article. While the author is a former licensed therapist, the information offered is based on her life experience and does not constitute therapeutic or medical advice. Keep in mind that she is a single woman giving relationship advice. 😉
What Are The Fire Signs Of The Zodiac? Here’s The Leo, Aries, Sagittarius Traits You Need To Know
There is something so fulfilling about reading your astrological birth chart, understanding all of your defining personality traits on a deeper level and ultimately, for me at least, using it to justify all of your bad behaviour. I know, I know, that’s not what astrology is all about… but hey, if you can blame perpetually ghosting exes on being an Aquarius rather than say, going to therapy to figure it out, you’re obviously going to do that, right?
Virgo season: These 3 zodiac signs will have the worst time
Now that Virgo season is well underway, you’ll probably want to know if the planetary transits over the next few weeks will treat you kindly or send you in a tailspin. The good news is that these transits—apart from the dreaded Mercury retrograde on September 9th—aren’t too intense. That said, these three zodiac signs may have a more challenging time than the rest:
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort!
Dating and Involvement
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might have a lot in common, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to get into other people's business. So, what do you do if your partner likes to get into other people's business? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
