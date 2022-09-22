ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason For Ime Udoka's Team Violation Revealed: Report

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly "had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff," which has led to the franchise looking into potential disciplinary action , sources with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic 's Shams Charania .

"It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct," Charania tweeted of the reported relationship.

On Wednesday (September 21) night, ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Udoka was reportedly "facing possible disciplinary action," which includes "a significant suspension" in relation to "an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," according to sources.

The Celtics are reportedly discussing "a final determination" just days ahead of training camp, but the coach's "job isn't believed to be in jeopardy," though Udoka could be kept "out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to Wojnarowski.

Udoka was hired as the Celtics' head coach last offseason, replacing Brad Stevens , who was promoted to president of basketball operations following longtime team team president Danny Ainge 's retirement .

Boston went 51-31 during the 2021-22 regular season and defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference title before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Udoka, a former NBA player, had previously worked as an assistant with the Nets prior to the 2021-22 season, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019-20 and the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-19.

The Celtics coach has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010 and the couple became engaged in 2015.

