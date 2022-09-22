Read full article on original website
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
Larry Dean Cope
Larry Dean Cope, 80, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent, Indianapolis. Larry was born Feb. 10, 1942, to Frank and Juanita Cope of Crawfordsville. He graduated from Coal Creek High School in 1962. He loved spending time with his family and golfing. He was a very loving and giving person who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Christopher Ray Ford
Christopher Ray Ford, 43, left this world to be with his Lord at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He leaves behind four of the most precious gifts in his life, his two sons, Nathen and Nicolas, and two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Elizabeth; as well as grandson Jensen and soon-to-be granddaughter Ansley Ray.
Dale Eugene Cates
Dale Eugene Cates, 84, of Kingman went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 84th birthday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Sept. 20, 1938, at Kingman, to the late Keith and Irene (Meade) Cates. Dale graduated from Kingman High School in 1956...
Meta comes to Crawfordsville
Business and community leaders and students from area high schools got the opportunity Thursday to experience the next generation in talent development and attraction. VisionThree (V3), an Indianapolis-based tech firm who is reimagining recruitment of talent through Virtual Reality (VR) and the metaverse, invited people to experience the technology for themselves.
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Chargers defense dominates Athenians in county win
CHS 0 0 0 7 — 7 NM 8 16 14 6 — 44 NM: Drew Norman 12 yd pass from Ross Dyson (Gage Galloway run); 3:52. Jarrod Kirsch 18 yd INT return (Austin Sulc run); 2:23. William Ramsey 55 kickoff return (Galloway run); 11:51. Galloway 4 yd...
Study coordinates exploration of Indiana Historical Society
The General Lew Wallace Study & Museum will welcome Suzanne Hahn, vice president of Archives and Library at the Indiana Historical Society, who will discuss “The Collections of the Indiana Historical Society” at 7 p.m. Sept. 29. The lecture will be held at Whitlock Hall in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 212 S. Green St.
Athenians down Mustangs in sweep
Crawfordsville and Fountain Central used Thursday’s non-conference volleyball match for entirely different reasons. The 3-0 win for the Athenians was the last of a back-to-back-to-back, and after a tough match Wednesday against Tri-West, they used the game to regroup. The Mustangs, with only one junior and not a single...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
Mountie football ready for late season gauntlet
Southmont football knows the challenge that lies ahead of them. The Mounties are 5-0 (3-0 SAC) for the second straight season but they want to change their fortunes from the final four games from a season ago and that begins on Friday when they welcome Danville (2-3, 2-1 SAC). A season ago the Mounties lost their last four games and coach Desson Hannum knows it will be yet another challenge, but with a another year of experience under their belts, he believes his team is ready to compete against the best the SAC has to offer.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Athenians defend county crown with shutout win on senior night
Crawfordsville boys soccer had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday as they hosted county rival North Montgomery. Not only did the Athenians down the Chargers 9-0, but it was also senior night for CHS who honored their five seniors in Yeison Cifuentes, Luis DeLeon, Andrew Jones, Shota Koyanagi, and Airton Schu. Not only did those five seniors celebrate a win, but the Athenians also captured the county title with the victory.
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
