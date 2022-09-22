Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Recap: LA Mayoral Debate with Karen Bass and Rick Caruso
Councilman Joe Buscaino joins the show to share his take on Wednesday LA Mayoral debate.
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale
Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Poverty Politics and the LA County Board of Supervisors
I feel like black Jesus with the escalation of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors possible corruption case of Sheila Keuhl reaching the State Attorney General’s office. Did I not say that although Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would suffer injury and lose some battles during his elongated 4 year battle against the Board of Supervisors he would generate huge victories?
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Times's neglect of crime coverage shows how left-wing activism destroys journalism
Nothing better embodies the state of criminal justice reform and the rot that liberal activism has wrought on media than the mess that is the Los Angeles Times. Politico’s deep dive into the tensions between the Times and its billionaire owner lays it all bare. It opens by recounting how a reporter wrote a fairly basic crime write-up after criminals stole two luxury watches worth $19,000. Left-wing activists piled on the reporter, Jeong Park, calling the story a “press release” for law enforcement.
2urbangirls.com
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Experts discuss how extreme heat disproportionately impacts Latino community
A group of experts took a closer look at the disproportionate impacts of extreme heat on the Latino community.
Sacramento Observer
California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
(CBM) – Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Gelson’s project continues to face resistance
Neighbors may be up in arms over the new Lincoln Center Project that will replace the Gelson’s grocery store in Ocean Park, but complaints over its size and appearance are unlikely to sink the large scale residential project. Property owners SanMon Inc., a subsidiary of Balboa Retail Partners, envision...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LACDPH to give all K-12 schools naloxone amid opioid overdose increase: District
A medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose from drugs such as fentanyl will be available at all K-12 schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District in the coming weeks, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will provide...
FOX Reno
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
