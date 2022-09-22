The new gymnasium at New Hope Christian Church continues to provide opportunities for the community. Here are a few exciting things coming up:. Youth Volleyball League- For ages 3rd-8th grade. The league will run from Oct. 24th-Dec. 17th and will consist of one practice per week (Mondays) and one game per week (Saturdays). There will be a place for all skill levels. Register by October 8th, by going to NewHopeSports.com or find the registration link on social media.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO