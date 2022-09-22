Read full article on original website
New Hope gym hosting upcoming events
The new gymnasium at New Hope Christian Church continues to provide opportunities for the community. Here are a few exciting things coming up:. Youth Volleyball League- For ages 3rd-8th grade. The league will run from Oct. 24th-Dec. 17th and will consist of one practice per week (Mondays) and one game per week (Saturdays). There will be a place for all skill levels. Register by October 8th, by going to NewHopeSports.com or find the registration link on social media.
Larry Dean Cope
Larry Dean Cope, 80, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent, Indianapolis. Larry was born Feb. 10, 1942, to Frank and Juanita Cope of Crawfordsville. He graduated from Coal Creek High School in 1962. He loved spending time with his family and golfing. He was a very loving and giving person who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
YSB marks 51 years of service
Since its inception in 1971, the Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau has served an estimated 55,000 children and saved families, children and taxpayers millions of dollars with its free and vital programs. The local agency, which was formed thanks to the vision of Rex Henthorn and D.O. Dulin and continued...
Christopher Ray Ford
Christopher Ray Ford, 43, left this world to be with his Lord at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He leaves behind four of the most precious gifts in his life, his two sons, Nathen and Nicolas, and two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Elizabeth; as well as grandson Jensen and soon-to-be granddaughter Ansley Ray.
Potential threat causes CHS lockdown
A report of a potential threat Friday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School caused the facility to lockdown its classrooms while law enforcement officers investigated. “This afternoon we were informed from multiple sources of a possible threat at CHS,” said Crawfordsville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling. The original report...
Dale Eugene Cates
Dale Eugene Cates, 84, of Kingman went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 84th birthday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Sept. 20, 1938, at Kingman, to the late Keith and Irene (Meade) Cates. Dale graduated from Kingman High School in 1956...
Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Mason
Robert “Bob" Joseph Mason, 63, of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in his home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 8, 1959, at Crawfordsville, to Robert D. And Carolyn Spessard Mason. Bob graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1977 and received his...
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Mountie VB fall to SAC foe Danville
NEW MARKET - Southmont’s volleyball team got caught by the schedule, as they dropped a 3-0 Sagamore Conference match to Danville. Coming off a tough and emotional match against Crawfordsville only 24 hours earlier, the Mounties gave a good account of things, but were just that little bit short as they fall to 8-10 overall and finish their conference campaign at 2-5.
Athenians down Mustangs in sweep
Crawfordsville and Fountain Central used Thursday’s non-conference volleyball match for entirely different reasons. The 3-0 win for the Athenians was the last of a back-to-back-to-back, and after a tough match Wednesday against Tri-West, they used the game to regroup. The Mustangs, with only one junior and not a single...
Athenians defend county crown with shutout win on senior night
Crawfordsville boys soccer had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday as they hosted county rival North Montgomery. Not only did the Athenians down the Chargers 9-0, but it was also senior night for CHS who honored their five seniors in Yeison Cifuentes, Luis DeLeon, Andrew Jones, Shota Koyanagi, and Airton Schu. Not only did those five seniors celebrate a win, but the Athenians also captured the county title with the victory.
Chargers defense dominates Athenians in county win
CHS 0 0 0 7 — 7 NM 8 16 14 6 — 44 NM: Drew Norman 12 yd pass from Ross Dyson (Gage Galloway run); 3:52. Jarrod Kirsch 18 yd INT return (Austin Sulc run); 2:23. William Ramsey 55 kickoff return (Galloway run); 11:51. Galloway 4 yd...
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
Athenian volleyball falls to SAC rival Tri-West
A night after winning the county title, Crawfordsville volleyball was back at home for another Sagamore Conference showdown with one of the premier teams in the SAC in the Tri-West Bruins. The Bruins have always been a thorn in the Athenians side and Wednesday proved to be no different as Tri-West walked into the Athenian gym and came out with three set sweep (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) over CHS.
