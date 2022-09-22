Read full article on original website
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
Jamestown Press
Council bans smoking pot in public
Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
Jamestown Press
Worldwide coastal cleanup coming to bay
From September through November, Save The Bay is calling on volunteers to #SeaTheChange as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 37th International Coastal Cleanup, which is the world’s largest effort to remove and record trash from lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean. In Jamestown, volunteers are needed to scour...
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income toward rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
Travel delays likely with Route 146 bridge demolition
The demolitions are planned for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Jamestown Press
September 22, 2022
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
Jamestown Press
Chamber predecessor targeted tourism to ease downturn
In May 1929, 21 Jamestowners met at Town Hall to form an organization to “promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of the people of Jamestown and vicinity.”. The founding members were all Jamestown businessmen, most from East Ferry and Narragansett Avenue. Although the group did not exclude summer residents, its primary interest was to improve the business climate in Jamestown, which meant providing better services for the visitors.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary
Brett Smiley won 46 out of the city's 82 voting precincts.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Sept. 12 & Sept. 19
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 19. Seller: Diane Liard (trustee)
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
