ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jamestown Press

Council bans smoking pot in public

Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
Jamestown Press

Worldwide coastal cleanup coming to bay

From September through November, Save The Bay is calling on volunteers to #SeaTheChange as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 37th International Coastal Cleanup, which is the world’s largest effort to remove and record trash from lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean. In Jamestown, volunteers are needed to scour...
JAMESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gray
Jamestown Press

September 22, 2022

The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
JAMESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Wells#Water Systems#Water District#Water Level#The Town Council
Jamestown Press

Chamber predecessor targeted tourism to ease downturn

In May 1929, 21 Jamestowners met at Town Hall to form an organization to “promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of the people of Jamestown and vicinity.”. The founding members were all Jamestown businessmen, most from East Ferry and Narragansett Avenue. Although the group did not exclude summer residents, its primary interest was to improve the business climate in Jamestown, which meant providing better services for the visitors.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whatsupnewp.com

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
JAMESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy