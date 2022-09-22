ATHENS — Hebron Christian cruised to the first 5-0 start in the history of its football program with a 56-13 rout of Athens Christian on Friday. The Lions led 28-7 at halftime on two touchdown runs by Devon Caldwell and two TDs from Gavin Hall, one a run and one a TD pass to J.T. Hornick. Hall extended the lead to 35-7 in the third quarter and Hornick later added a second TD.

