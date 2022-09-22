ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Dennis Clinton Miller

Memorial service for 84-year-old Dennis Clinton Miller of Albany will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen

Memorial graveside service and burial for 57-year-old Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen of Maryville will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Shirley A. Youngs

Cameron, Missouri- Shirley Ann Youngs, 84, passed away September 19, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Cameron First Christian Church. Visitation one hour prior, 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by...
CAMERON, MO
kmaland.com

Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO

Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Albany, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Madison, MO
State
Missouri State
Albany, MO
Obituaries
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Riii High School
northwestmoinfo.com

Fall Festival Set this Weekend in Downtown Bethany

Downtown Bethany is gearing up for the Fall Festival this weekend. Shanna Burrows of Downton Bethany Improvement Inc. explains all of those scarecrows you may have seen around the downtown square. Festivities kick off on Saturday at 9 am with a car show. Drag cars will be on display in...
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mercer Authorities Searching for Vehicle Stolen from Princeton

Mercer County authorities are looking for information on a vehicle stolen from Princeton. The Mercer County Sheriff’s office says the vehicle is described as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a large dent in the rear passenger door on the drivers side with Missouri plate number RA1-D9P. It is believed...
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Plattsburg Man Charged With Felony Burglary in Clinton County

A Plattsburg man will appear in Clinton County Court next week for a bond appearance hearing on a felony charge. Court documents say Spencer W. Kincaid faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary. Records list that charge from September 16. The court set Kincaid’s bond at 150-thousand dollars cash only....
PLATTSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Judge orders man from Chula to serve two days in jail for contempt of court

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a judge ordered a Chula man to be taken into custody for contempt of court on September 20th. Fifty-two-year-old Marty Thorne allegedly was refusing to be civil and follow court rules during a session of the Associate Division of Circuit Court on an adult abuse petition hearing. He also reportedly would not follow the judge’s repeated instructions. Thorne was removed from the courthouse and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve two days.
CHULA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy