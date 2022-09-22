Read full article on original website
Dennis Clinton Miller
Memorial service for 84-year-old Dennis Clinton Miller of Albany will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen
Memorial graveside service and burial for 57-year-old Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen of Maryville will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Shirley A. Youngs
Cameron, Missouri- Shirley Ann Youngs, 84, passed away September 19, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Cameron First Christian Church. Visitation one hour prior, 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by...
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Recent Livingston County Bookings
Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
Fall Festival Set this Weekend in Downtown Bethany
Downtown Bethany is gearing up for the Fall Festival this weekend. Shanna Burrows of Downton Bethany Improvement Inc. explains all of those scarecrows you may have seen around the downtown square. Festivities kick off on Saturday at 9 am with a car show. Drag cars will be on display in...
Mercer Authorities Searching for Vehicle Stolen from Princeton
Mercer County authorities are looking for information on a vehicle stolen from Princeton. The Mercer County Sheriff’s office says the vehicle is described as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a large dent in the rear passenger door on the drivers side with Missouri plate number RA1-D9P. It is believed...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Plattsburg Man Charged With Felony Burglary in Clinton County
A Plattsburg man will appear in Clinton County Court next week for a bond appearance hearing on a felony charge. Court documents say Spencer W. Kincaid faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary. Records list that charge from September 16. The court set Kincaid’s bond at 150-thousand dollars cash only....
Judge orders man from Chula to serve two days in jail for contempt of court
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a judge ordered a Chula man to be taken into custody for contempt of court on September 20th. Fifty-two-year-old Marty Thorne allegedly was refusing to be civil and follow court rules during a session of the Associate Division of Circuit Court on an adult abuse petition hearing. He also reportedly would not follow the judge’s repeated instructions. Thorne was removed from the courthouse and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve two days.
