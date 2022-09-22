Read full article on original website
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Sacramento Observer
California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
(CBM) – Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
sdvoice.info
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Experts discuss how extreme heat disproportionately impacts Latino community
A group of experts took a closer look at the disproportionate impacts of extreme heat on the Latino community.
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
KCRA.com
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
KTLA.com
Liquor store clerk mourned by friends and regular customers after fatal shooting in San Bernardino
A 46-year-old liquor store clerk in San Bernardino was fatally shot on Tuesday, leaving regular customers and friends reeling from the loss. Nader Alkouli, who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria, worked at P&J Liquor in San Bernardino for years, but at about 8 p.m., he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside the store.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
L.A. Weekly
Paving the Way to a Dream: A Look Inside the Bricks of A Successful Company
Lauren was like a lot of homeowners in Southern California who had finally saved enough money to realize their vision of a home improvement project but needed help turning it into fruition. The driveway and fence would get a makeover to look like ones you’d find on a magazine, but finding a contractor who understood her vision and was emotionally invested into the project was going to be tough. Then she came across Bobcat Concrete and Masonry.
